Boilers hold on to best Beavers

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue was a thoroughly offensive-minded team in the first four years of coach Jeff Brohm's tenure.

In the first game of Brohm's fifth year, under new defensive coordinator Brad Lambert, the Boilermakers won largely with defense.

Purdue held Oregon State scoreless for almost three straight quarters, set up a field goal with an interception late in the first half and held on a huge fourth-quarter fourth down to keep the Boilermakers in front during the waning moments of a 30-21 season-opening win in front of an announced crowd of 53,656 at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday night.

"I thought it was a great start for our defense," Brohm said. "We gave up a few big plays here and there, which is gonna happen, but we made some key stops and we did challenge things and we did go for some interceptions and try to get some sacks. Anytime you stop people on fourth down, that means your defense is going for the win.

"Still a long way to go, but I like the makeup of our (defense). They wanna battle, compete and win."

The biggest play of the game came on the fourth down midway through the final period. After Purdue had taken a 16-7 lead late in the third quarter, the Beavers put together a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a Tyjon Lindsey 7-yard touchdown run, drawing the visitors within two points.

After a Boilermakers punt, the Beavers got the ball with a chance to take the lead. On fourth-and-less-than-1 from the Oregon State 37, quarterback Chance Nolan looked deep, where Purdue cornerback Cory Trice was on an island with Lindsey. Trice ran step for step with the Beaver pass-catcher and knocked the well-thrown ball away, giving Purdue possession with a short field and 8:16 to play.

With Purdue aggressively trying to get to the quarterback, the Boiler cornerbacks had a bevy of important one-on-one plays. They gave up a few long gains, but Trice also broke up two passes and had four tackles and Dedrick Mackey made three tackles.

"I'm very proud of Dedrick and Cory," Brohm said. "They played a lot of football, a lot of snaps running back and forth. We didn't rotate a lot at that position, but they didn't want to come out. They made a lot of plays, challenged things, knocked the ball out and they stepped up to the challenge and came through for us."

After the fourth-down stop, the Boilers cashed in, with quarterback Jack Plummer finding tight end Payne Durham three times for 26 yards on the ensuing drive, including an easy pitch and catch for a 5-yard touchdown that put Purdue in front by two scores.

Oregon State answered with a touchdown drive against the worn-down Purdue defense, another 75-yard jaunt that included a 45-yard pass to Champ Flemings at the 2, but the Boiler offense responded again.

On third and 2 from midfield with 2:09 to play, Purdue ran a play-action fake. The defense bit and Durham ran completely free down the seam. Plummer was supposed to throw to the flat, but he hit the tight end in stride downfield instead and Durham jogged in alone for a 50-yard touchdown that put the game away.

"What I think really helped the offense was seeing the defense play really well and seeing the defense compete," said Plummer, who threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns. "That got us going because it was like, 'Hey, the defense is balling right now, we need to put some points up because if we don't that's on us because they were doing their job.'"

The Beavers took the lead less than five minutes into the game when a halfback pass picked up 34 yards and set up a 9-yard rush from BJ Baylor for a 7-0 Oregon State lead.

Purdue left points on the field in the opening quarter when it drove into the red zone but was forced to punt after a coach picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for arguing vociferously that the referees had missed pass interference against wide receiver David Bell in the end zone.

But the Boilers rallied, knotting the score when running back Zander Horvath took a wildcat snap, made a man miss in the backfield and raced 11 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter.

That kicked off a string of 16 consecutive points for the Boilermakers – the touchdown and three field goals – that put Purdue in good position before the late Oregon State comeback.

Cam Allen intercepted a Sam Noyer pass late in the first half that led to a Mitchell Fineran field goal six seconds before the break.

The Boilers also missed some opportunities to extend their lead. Milton Wright dropped a touchdown pass on a perfect throw from Plummer and on the very next play a fake field goal pass went through the hands of an open Durham and turned into a hard-luck interception.

Later, Purdue had first and goal at the Oregon State 4 after a 15-yard reception from Bell, but the Boilers settled for a field goal after two run plays gained three yards and King Doerue lost five yards on a fumbled third-down pitch.

Still the Boilermakers kept coming, the defense kept giving the offense chances and the offense kept moving the ball. After losing three games in 2020 by seven points or fewer, Purdue pulled out a game that seesawed wildly down the stretch.

"Oregon State took a lead early, we responded, they responded, we responded again," Brohm said, laughing. "That's a sign of a team that cares, that's a sign of a team that wants to play together and lay it on the line. I'll go to bat with those guys any day. I was very proud of them."

Notes: Bell caught eight passes for 134 yards, his 11th career 100-yard game. ... Purdue ran for just 90 yards on 2.8 per carry. ... Snider graduate Lawrence Johnson started at defensive tackle and had half a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. ... The game was the 500th in the history of Ross-Ade Stadium, where Purdue has won 58% of its games since it opened in 1924.

