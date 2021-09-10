Boilermakers not taking struggling UConn for granted

Coming off a pair of seasons in which it went a combined 6-12, Purdue had a lot to prove in its season opener against Oregon State on Saturday. The Boilermakers began answering the questions about their program in a 30-21 win over the Beavers at Ross-Ade Stadium, the team's first victory since Oct. 31.

When the Boilers try to run their record to 2-0 this weekend, they'll be facing a team with even more to prove. Connecticut is coming off a loss to an FCS team, Holy Cross, and is working with a new head coach after Randy Edsall's abrupt departure following the Huskies' loss to the Crusaders.

With Purdue nearly five-touchdown favorites on Saturday at Rentschler Field in Hartford, Connecticut, coach Jeff Brohm has spent much of the week trying to emphasize one message: Don't take this game for granted.

Brohm noted that he read several scores from Week 1 games aloud to his team in meetings this week, including Montana's 13-7 win over Washington and East Tennessee State's 23-3 victory against Vanderbilt. He wanted to drive home the point that no win is assured.

“Anybody can beat anybody on a given day,” Brohm said. “I think our players understand that. We're definitely not at a stage to ever take anything for granted. And going on the road is always a challenge. All the games I read to them were at home where teams lost, and on paper you could say they should have won. We know we have to get better as a football team. ... If we don't do that, we're going to get beat.”

“Every player in college football has pride and they want to go out there and win,” Brohm added. “We've gotta challenge ourselves to prepare, put together a plan and go out there and play better than we did last week. That's the challenge and if you want to be any good in football, you have to challenge yourself to raise the bar.”

The Huskies have faced a challenging week following the sudden departure Monday of Edsall, who had barely 24 hours earlier announced he would be retiring at the end of the season. Connecticut athletic director David Benedict said that “upon further reflection” he and Edsall had agreed a new voice was needed.

Connecticut will instead be led by defensive coordinator and newly named interim coach Lou Spanos. Meanwhile, the Huskies are also breaking in a new quarterback, with Steven Krajewski replacing the benched Jack Zergiotis, who had completed only 45% of his passes for 3.6 yards per attempt in losses to Holy Cross and Fresno State.

“It's definitely been a little bit of a roller coaster, to say the least,” Huskies cornerback Jeremey Lucien said. “This was definitely not something that any of us really expected to have to deal with in any of our college careers. That being said, change doesn't necessarily need to be a bad thing. We're all open to it.

“We all trust coach Spanos a lot. The mood of the team is still really high looking ahead to Purdue.”

Spanos concurred, noting that his team has had a “spirited” week of practice.

That lines up with what Brohm is expecting Saturday: a motivated opponent.

“I know their guys will be energized and fired up and ready to play,” the fifth-year Purdue coach said. “They've got a Big Ten opponent coming into their stadium and when that happens, teams get ready to play. We've had numerous opponents come into our stadium here that probably on paper should have won and we found a way to win because our players were hungry and we wanted to prove ourselves. I guarantee you UConn will be ready to prove themselves this week.”

Note: Brohm said the Boilermakers are still waiting on a ruling from the NCAA on whether running back Sampson James, a former four-star recruit who transferred from Indiana to Purdue in August, will be eligible to play this season, making it unlikely James will play this weekend.

