Boilers open conference season

The Big Ten season has arrived in West Lafayette.

Purdue opens its conference slate Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium against Illinois, a Big Ten West divisional opponent, and the Boilermakers will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season, a 27-13 defeat to 12th-ranked Notre Dame last week.

Coach Jeff Brohm wants his team to learn from that defeat and the missed opportunities that contributed to it.

“I told our team, the rest of the path (in the Big Ten) is just going to be just like the last game, and in order for us to win, we have got to be firing on all cylinders,” Brohm said. “We've got to do a good job coaching. We've got to do a good job of playing aggressive. We've got to do a good job of having some creativity. We've got to try to win in all three segments of the game. That's just how football works.”

Illinois (1-3) does not have the depth of talent present on the Notre Dame roster, but Brohm emphasized repeatedly during the week that the Illini are already a physical, hard-nosed team in Year 1 under new coach Bret Bielema, who has made toughness his teams' calling card throughout his career.

The Boilermakers will need to match that intensity despite missing some key players. Top receiver David Bell, a two-time All-Big Ten performer, is in concussion protocol after taking a big hit against Notre Dame and it remains unclear whether he'll play. Worse, fellow wide receiver Mershawn Rice is also out with a toe injury.

That could leave former four-star recruit Milton Wright as the undisputed top target Saturday. The Boilermakers were expecting a breakout season from the Louisville native, but he has just five catches for 38 yards and has dropped a few passes.

Brohm and wide receivers coach/co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard, a Northrop graduate, insisted that Wright is one of the hardest workers on the team and expect him to step up.

“Undoubtedly, he has to catch the football,” Shephard said. “He and I have talked at length about that. ... I know the formula, I know how to work at it to get him there and we'll get him there. To be honest, I don't think he has as far to go as some think. A couple of those are really tough catches, he's just gotta make them.”

It is also unclear from whom Wright will be catching passes. Jack Plummer is Purdue's starting quarterback, but he was pulled during the fourth quarter against Notre Dame in favor of Aidan O'Connell, who has also started six games in his Boilers career.

Brohm insisted Plummer remains the starter, but said he has no qualms about playing O'Connell, as well.

“Like every game, we will have the ability to play multiple quarterbacks and we won't hesitate to do that,” the fifth-year coach said. “We have a good quarterback room. We definitely have two guys with a lot of experience that can do different things for us.”

Purdue is also missing top cornerback Cory Trice, who is dealing with an ankle injury and is out 2-4 weeks. Trice's backup, Kentucky transfer Jamari Brown, broke up two passes against the Irish.

Illinois might not be in the best position to take advantage of that issue as quarterback Brandon Peters went just 10 for 26 for 185 yards in a 20-17 loss to Maryland last week. Peters remains the starter, but, like Plummer, he has a short leash with Rutgers transfer Art Sitkowski, who led the Illini to a Week 1 win over Nebraska, waiting in the wings.

