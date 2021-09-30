Boilers keep everyone guessing on QB

Purdue knows who its quarterback will be Saturday when it takes on Minnesota. The Boilermakers justaren't ready to tell anyone else.

Coach Jeff Brohm said the team would decide internally by Tuesday who the starter would be against the Golden Gophers at Ross-Ade Stadium, but he declined to give any details about whether a public announcement might come before kickoff.

The candidates for the job are the same two who have been battling for the position essentially since starter Elijah Sindelar got hurt midway through the 2019 season: Jack Plummer and Aidan O'Connell.

Plummer won the starting job out of fall camp and led the Boilermakers (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) to wins over Oregon State and Connecticut, but he was pulled from a Sept. 18 loss to Notre Dame in the fourth quarter in favor of O'Connell.

Brohm insisted after the game against the Irish that Plummer – who has thrown seven touchdowns and no interceptions and is completing nearly 70% of his passes this season – remained the starter, but said he would not hesitate to play O'Connell. The fifth-year coach was good to his word against Illinois on Saturday, putting O'Connell in with the game tied at 6 late in the third quarter.

The former walk-on rose to the occasion, going 12 for 19 for 182 yards and tossing the game's only touchdown, a 14-yard completion to T.J. Sheffield, in a 13-9 victory that sent Purdue to 3-1. The Boilermakers can get to 4-1 for the first time since 2007 with a victory Saturday over the Golden Gophers (2-2, 0-1), who are coming off a 14-10 home loss to Bowling Green.

Brohm likes O'Connell's calm in pressure situations, which has led to the fourth-quarter playing time the last two games.

“It's definitely Aidan's strength, he's got great poise,” Brohm said. “He's got great command under pressure. He doesn't allow anything to bother him. ... He's got great confidence. He's ready when his opportunity comes.”

O'Connell had to summon all of his poise at the start of his outing against Illinois, when he tossed interceptions on each of his first two drives, one of them in the end zone with Purdue at the Fighting Illini 5-yard line.

One of the picks was not really the quarterback's fault – he put the ball on his receiver's hands and it bounced off – but he admitted he needs to improve.

“You try to play within yourself anytime you play,” O'Connell said. “Obviously you want to take chances, but they need to be calculated chances. Unfortunately I turned the ball over twice (against Illinois). That comes with taking chances, but I need to do a better job of taking care of the ball.”

If O'Connell does start against Minnesota, which beat Purdue 34-31 last season when an apparent game-winning Boilermakers touchdown was called back because of a controversial offensive pass interference penalty, it will be because defenses have shifted their approach against Purdue since early in the season and there is a bigger premium on accuracy now.

“We've faced two defenses the last two weeks that have adjusted quite a bit of what they've done for us to take away the pass, to take deep play-action shots,” Brohm said. “So in some of those looks, you've gotta be able to make the intermediate throws, and Aidan is really good at the intermediate throws.

“He'll stand in there, he'll anticipate, he'll throw on time. Anything that flashes in front of him won't get him out of the pocket, he'll stand in. That's what you have to do to make big-time throws.”

Notes: Running back King Doerue, who was the Purdue's top back against Notre Dame in the absence of injured starter Zander Horvath, has a medical condition that Brohm declined to comment on. The coach said it “could affect him all year.” It will take seeing practice this week before Purdue knows if Doerue will be available against Minnesota. ... As of Monday, All-Big Ten wide receiver David Bell, who missed Purdue's win over Illinois on Saturday, remained in concussion protocol after taking a big hit against Notre Dame.

