Gophers rally to win 20-13 at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE — Trey Potts ran 4 yards for the go-ahead touchdown 70 seconds into the second half, and the Golden Gophers held on for a 20-13 victory Saturday at Purdue.

Minnesota (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) won its fourth straight over the Boilermakers — this one giving P.J. Fleck his first second-half comeback in 50 career games at the school. He is now 1-17 with the Gophers when trailing at halftime.

The Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1) were seeking their second straight 2-0 start in league play.

But after trailing most of the first half, Minnesota wasted no time turning the game in the second half.

Tanner Morgan found Mike Brown-Stephens for 54 yards on the first play, Potts ran for 17 yards on the second play and scored on the third play to erase the 13-10 halftime deficit on a wet, cool afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium. Minnesota sealed it with a 38-yard field goal with 1:46 to go.

Chris Autman-Bell hauled in a 32-yard TD pass to give Minnesota a 7-0 lead on its opening possession but the Boilermakers answered with a short field goal and then a 7-yard TD pass from Aidan O'Connell to Milton Wright. O'Connell started in place of Jack Plummer.

And after Minnesota tied it at 10, Purdue closed out the half with a 42-yard field goal from Mitchell Fineran.

Potts ran 15 times for 78 yards while Morgan was 9 of 18 with 169 yards passing.

O'Connell was 33 of 51 with 357 yards and one interception. He was sacked four times and lost a fumble.