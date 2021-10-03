Purdue squanders scoring chances as Minnesota rallies

WEST LAFAYETTE – Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck challenged his team to respond Saturday.

Did it ever.

Trey Potts scored the go-ahead touchdown 70 seconds into the third quarter, and the Golden Gophers defense pitched a second-half shutout to hold on for a 20-13 victory at Purdue.

“That was a very difficult week – mentally, physically, emotionally,” Fleck said after earning his first second-half comeback in 50 career games at Minnesota. “To come out here and beat a really good Purdue team on the road, was great.”

It was just what the Gophers (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) needed after a shocking loss at home to Bowling Green.

But Minnesota cleaned up those mistakes and took advantage of its opportunities on a cool, rainy day at Ross-Ade Stadium – despite seeing the Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1) run 33 more plays and pick up 144 more yards.

After trailing most of the first half, the Gophers struck quickly in the third quarter. Tanner Morgan opened the second half with a 54-yard completion to Mike Brown-Stephens. Potts ran for 17 yards on the next play, then overpowered the Boilermakers defense for a 4-yard touchdown run for a 17-13 lead.

The Gophers defense took care of the rest. It ended one scoring threat with a sack, ended two more with good coverage and sealed the win with an interception on third-and-10 from just outside the Minnesota red zone.

“We weren't very opportunistic in the red zone again,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said after his fourth straight loss to Minnesota. “It's something we've got to get better at – producing points when we get down in there tight. There were some things we did better but it wasn't good enough.”

Fleck is now 1-17 with the Gophers when trailing at halftime. Potts ran 15 times for 78 yards while Morgan was 9 of 18 with 169 yards passing and one TD. He was not sacked.

Purdue's Aidan O'Connell replaced Jack Plummer at quarterback and went 33 of 51 with 357 yards, one TD and one interception. He was sacked four times and lost a fumble that led to Minnesota's first score.

David Bell had six catches for 120 yards and became the 12th player in school history with 2,000 career yards receiving.

Milton Wright had six receptions, 91 yards and a 7-yard TD catch.

King Doerue finished with 21 carries for 95 yards.