Boilers ring up No. 2 Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The pressure, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said, was all on No. 2 Iowa.

The Hawkeyes started the season with six consecutive wins, and the program had ascended to its highest ranking since 1985.

“For us,” Brohm said, “let's go out there and swing, and keep swinging, and hope for the best.”

The Boilermakers connected, just as they've been doing against the Hawkeyes in recent seasons.

Aidan O'Connell threw for 374 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, David Bell had a career-best 240 yards receiving, and Purdue continued its recent mastery over Iowa with a 24-7 upset Saturday.

The Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) have won four of their last five games against the Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1). The loss ended Iowa's 12-game winning streak, including nine consecutive in Big Ten play.

Purdue beat its highest-ranked opponent on the road since a victory at No. 2 Notre Dame in 1974. It was the second time in four seasons Purdue has knocked off a No. 2 team. The Boilermakers won at home against second-ranked Ohio State in 2018.

“Basically they outdid us in every category,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “The bottom line is we didn't get it done.”

The Hawkeyes tried to be positive heading into their bye week. Their Big Ten West Division title hopes are still there, and they could still find themselves in the College Football Playoff picture if they win out.

“Our goals are all in front of us at this point,” quarterback Spencer Petras said. “One thing we can't do is be undefeated, but everything else is out there for our taking.

“We've done a lot of good the first seven weeks, a lot of bad, most of that today. We have to regroup.”

But, Ferentz said, they had no answer for the Boilermakers, who took control of the game early. They never let Iowa's offense get into a rhythm, and they kept the ball away from a defense that came in leading the nation in takeaways and turnover margin.

“We knew if we found a way to get a lead it would definitely help us,” Brohm said.

Purdue was 9 of 16 on third down, and two of the Boilermakers' touchdown drives lasted 10 plays.

O'Connell was 30-of-40 passing with two touchdowns, and he also ran for a score. He got the most work on a day when Purdue used backup quarterbacks Jack Plummer and Austin Burton in select situations. All three were in on different plays during the Boilermakers' first-quarter drive that ended with O'Connell's 6-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

“It was just so fun,” O'Connell said, comparing the quarterback shuffle to line changes in hockey.

O'Connell threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to TJ Sheffield in the final minute of the first half to put Purdue up 14-7 at halftime. He threw a 21-yard TD pass to Bell in the fourth quarter.

“Sometimes when you try to use some creativity, it works,” Brohm said of the quarterback changes. “Sometimes it looks (bad). We took some chances with it, and fortunately today it worked.”

Bell, who had 11 receptions Saturday, now has 37 catches for 558 yards and five touchdowns against Iowa in three seasons.

“I think the reason he's been able to exploit them is he's one of the best receivers in the country,” Brohm said.

Bell didn't know how many yards he had until he heard it from his mother after the game.

Purdue intercepted Petras four times, the most thrown in a game by Iowa in 12 years.