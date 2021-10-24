Boilers can't stop Badgers' run game

WEST LAFAYETTE – Less than a week after cracking the Top 25 with an upset of then-No. 2 Iowa in Iowa City, Purdue has some self-evaluations to do after a home loss.

Chez Mellusi ran for 149 yards and a touchdown and freshman running back Braelon Allen had 140 yards and two scores to help Wisconsin beat No. 25 Purdue 30-13 on Saturday.

Graham Mertz completed just 5 of 8 passes for 52 yards.

But it didn't matter with the Badgers running for 290 yards on 51 carries.

“That's Wisconsin football, that's what we're known for, imposing our will on defenses,” Allen said.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed 24 of 32 passes for 200 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions, and Jack Plummer was 3 of 6 for 19 yards.

“Aidan is an aggressive passer and tries to fit it into a tight window and those windows weren't big enough,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “They were a lot of disappointing things that happened, starting with myself and continuing to a lot of things. We didn't take care of the ball.”

Brohm said he will evaluate the quarterback situation again this week.

“Aidan has done some good things overall,” Brohm said. “It was not a good day for him. Our quarterback has to do a better job. I got to coach better. We got to block better. Our offensive line has to block better. We can't put it all on the quarterback but throwing interceptions can't happen.”

Mellusi and Allen both had career highs for yards, with Mellusi carrying 27 carries and Allen 12 for the Badgers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) .

Wisconsin has won 15 straight against Purdue (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten).

Allen fumbled in the first quarter but was able to gather himself.

“Everyone was coming up to me and telling me to keep my head up,” Allen said. “I knew I had to bounce back, forget about it and hold on to the football.”

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said it was a matter of doing whatever would move the football.

“We weren't great on third down and we got to be better there, but the running game was going and the way our defense was playing, if we can continue to do that, I thought that might be best,” Chryst said.

The Boilermakers took a 13-10 lead on defensive end George Karlaftis' 56-yard fumble return with 6:13 left in the second quarter.