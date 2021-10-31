Boilers use big 2nd half to keep Huskers reeling

LINCOLN, Neb. – Purdue didn't let a bad performance in its previous game carry over to the next one.

Aidan O'Connell threw for two touchdowns, Purdue intercepted four of Adrian Martinez's passes, and the Boilermakers beat Nebraska 28-23 on Saturday.

Purdue (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) bounced back from last week's home loss to Wisconsin to move within one win of bowl eligibility for the first time in four years.

“We know we didn't play good last week,” O'Connell said. “It was probably our worst game of the season offensively. So we knew we could play better. It wasn't like we were pondering if we can play football. We know we can play good football.”

Nebraska (3-6, 1-5) lost its third straight game and would have to win out against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa to get to a bowl for the first time in five years.

The Huskers entered the game as a touchdown favorite, and the loss is certain to ratchet up the pressure another notch on fourth-year coach Scott Frost.

Nebraska was coming off an open date following its 30-23 loss at Minnesota and had two touchdowns and a field goal on its first four possessions. But the Huskers fell flat coming out of halftime.

“We've just got to play better,” Frost said. “We're a good team. We're not a great team talent-wise. A team shouldn't need me to motivate them all the time. That's my job. That's what I do. A great team doesn't need a coach to motivate them all the time.”

Purdue held on after Nebraska scored with 1:44 left on Martinez's 12-yard pass to Rahmir Johnson. The Huskers failed to convert a 2-point try, and the Boilermakers ran out the clock after recovering the onside kick.

It was a solid bounce-back for the Boilermakers, who knocked off a then-No. 2 Iowa 24-7 on the road before committing five turnovers and allowing 297 yards rushing in a 30-13 home loss to the Badgers on Oct. 23.

“For our guys to respond the way they did after a tough loss against a really good team,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “This might be the most proud I've been of our team.”

O'Connell completed 34 of 45 passes for 233 yards and threw short second-half touchdowns to Milton Wright and Jackson Anthrop to wipe out a 17-14 halftime deficit.