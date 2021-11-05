Purdue looks to continue rushing resurgence

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is a former quarterback and a desire to stretch the field with a vertical passing game has been ever-present during his coaching career.

But Brohm has also professed a desire to have a balanced offense, reasoning that forcing a defense to defend the run can open up opportunities for deep passes. The problem for the Boilermakers this season has been an almost complete inability to run the ball.

That began to change Saturday in a win over Nebraska. After a 24-carry, 13-yard performance against Wisconsin the week before and three games with more than 30 rushes and fewer than 90 yards on the ground, the Boilermakers notched their first 100-yard performance of the season against the Cornhuskers, running 38 times for 120 yards.

The 38 rushes compared with 45 passes was the most balanced Purdue's offense has been this season, and it helped the Boilermakers control the ball for nearly 39 minutes in the 28-23 victory.

“It was Utopian, it was beautiful,” Boilers running backs coach Chris Barclay said of the balanced attack. “I want to be a team player and whatever we do best, I want to do that. But I do think when you have balance, it keeps the defense honest a little bit. When there is the threat of the run game, they have to play the run and the pass.

“We have great receivers, got quarterbacks that can push the ball downfield, so it puts the defense in a bind. Do they commit to the box or do they commit outside? And then we can hurt them both ways.”

The Boilermakers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten), one win short of locking in a bowl bid, are hoping that performance can carry over into Saturday's matchup against undefeated No. 5 Michigan State (8-0, 5-0) at Ross-Ade Stadium.

The Spartans, tied atop the East Division with Ohio State, are one of the most big-play reliant offenses in the country, and if Purdue can control the ball, it will limit Michigan State's offensive opportunities for game-changing plays.

King Doerue led Purdue's rushing attack against Nebraska with 14 carries for 74 yards, but the Boilers also were helped by the return of senior running back Zander Horvath, who played for the first time since Week 2 against Connecticut, when he suffered a broken leg.

Horvath was a little tentative to start the game, but he worked through that by trying to hurdle a defender on his second carry. He later bowled over a would-be tackler on the way to Purdue's first rushing touchdown from a running back since that Sept. 11 game against UConn.

“It's been a little too long for me to be out with injuries,” Horvath said. “Especially when I felt like I could have gone on some days, but you have to trust the process. ... There were times (against Nebraska) where I felt good, like the hurdle, I had to make sure that still worked and it obviously did.”

Purdue added an extra wrinkle to its run game by inserting wide receiver Jackson Anthrop into the backfield for a handful of plays.

Anthrop had 11 touches (five runs and six receptions) and caught a 9-yard pass out of the backfield for a touchdown. He's been working with the running backs part time in practice this season, and he adds some shiftiness that Horvath and Doerue, two bruising, powerful backs comparatively lack.

“I think we're fortunate to have some things work (against Nebraska) in our favor that we threw Jackson in the mix a little bit with Zander and King, and he gave us a better combination of guys,” Brohm said. “I think we committed to running the ball more and found a way to at least get some positive yards and then a couple decent chunks here and there. Without question, it helped us win the time of possession.”

The Boilers' resurgent run game led them to one win. On Saturday, they hope it will lead them to bowl eligibility and a chaos-inducing upset.

