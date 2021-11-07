Boilers again play spoilers

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue the Giant-Killer felled another beanstalk Saturday.

The victim this time was No. 5 Michigan State, which saw its undefeated season come to an end at the hands of a Boilermakers team that beat a top 5 opponent while unranked for the second time this season, the first team to accomplish that feat since Illinois in 2007.

Purdue won 40-29 behind 536 passing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Aidan O'Connell and 11 receptions for 217 yards and a score from receiver David Bell. When the game ended, a huge portion of the 57,748 that packed Ross-Ade Stadium stormed the field, matching the delirium that erupted after Purdue's win over then-No. 2 Ohio State in 2018.

“Some people might think we were going to lose,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “I heard a couple people, I told our team, before the game say, 'Purdue, no chance, no chance to win.' That's fine and it's their job to predict things.”

Michigan State (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) erased a 14-point first-half deficit and knotted the score at 21 early in the third quarter, scoring after Boilers running back Zander Horvath fumbled in Purdue territory.

The Boilermakers (6-3, 4-2) responded with a seven-play, 70-yard drive, aided by a pair of personal-foul penalties on Michigan State. Running back King Doerue finished the possession with a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 28-21, a lead Purdue would not relinquish.

That march was the first of five straight scoring drives to end the game for Purdue. The last four ended in field goals as the Boilers got somewhat conservative in the red zone, but the hosts moved the ball down the field almost effortlessly and almost entirely through the air in the game's final 27 minutes.

The O'Connell-to-Bell connection was particularly potent in that stretch, hooking up for a highlight-reel 50-yard catch that saw Bell stay inbounds by the width of a blade of a blade of grass before pushing upfield. The junior receiver, who set a Purdue record with his 15th 100-yard performance, also had a 53-yard catch on which he spun away from a flailing defender.

Bell has two 200-yard performances in his last four games, both against top 5 teams.

“The fan of football in me comes out,” O'Connell said of watching Bell run after the catch. “I'm watching a great player play football. I'm lucky to be on his team right now, but he's going to play at the next level for a lot of years. ... Sometimes you just sit back in awe.”

O'Connell went 40 for 54 and threw three touchdowns while posting the third-most passing yards in Purdue history.

Thirty-nine of those yards came on one play in the first half, when Purdue ran a double-reverse pass that ended with wide receiver-turned-running back Jackson Anthrop getting the ball in the flat behind a wall of six blockers and wending his way to the end zone for a touchdown that made it 21-7.

“To be quite honest, I stole (that play) years ago off YouTube from a high school team,” Brohm said, smiling. “We put it in, first time we ran it in a game, just like this, touchdown.”

The Spartans bounced back, scoring before halftime on a 14-yard run from Kenneth Walker III, who was a Heisman Trophy candidate coming into the game. Walker ran 23 times for 146 yards, but Purdue generally kept him inside the tackles and he never broke the long scoring runs that sank Michigan against the Spartans a week earlier.

The Boilermakers, who reached bowl eligibility with the victory, all but put the game away early in the fourth quarter, when cornerback Dedrick Mackey read a comeback route and picked off a Payton Thorne pass in the Boiler end zone with Purdue up 34-21.

After Saturday's triumph, Purdue has 17 wins over top 5 opponents as an unranked team. That's the most by any program in college football.

“The Boilermakers are hard workers, they're blue collar, that's what we believe in,” Brohm said. “That's what all the alumni and the administration believe in and we're never going to say we don't have a chance to win. ... It's just the tradition and history of Purdue, loving the underdog role.”

