Furst's first impression: He's good enough to start

Purdue has so many talented players on its roster, including eight who played key roles on last season's NCAA Tournament team that coach Matt Painter remains almost entirely unsure of what his rotation will look like, even with the season set to begin tonight.

“I have no idea,” Painter said. “Wouldn't you like to trust me, right? I have no idea.”

But after professing the rotation to be wide-open, the 17th-year Boilermakers coach admitted there is one element that is set, at least to start the season.

“Caleb Furst is going to start,” he said. “I know that one.”

Furst, a Blackhawk Christian graduate, is not one of those eight returners. He is a true freshman coming off a senior season in which he led the Braves to the Class 2A state championship on his way to Indiana Mr. Basketball honors. He is slated to start tonight against Bellarmine, his first official collegiate game.

The 6-foot-10 Furst will play a decidedly different part than he did at Blackhawk, where he was the center and the center of attention at all times. With Purdue, which features a pair of potential All-Americans in the post in Zach Edey and Trevion Williams, Furst will play power forward.

“His process has been, offensively (learning) to play off of other people,” Painter said. “I think we'll get to a point where we're playing off of him. I don't think that's going to be today, but that doesn't mean he can't have big-time games for us, because he can.”

Furst started in Purdue's exhibition against the University of Indianapolis on Thursday and scored 11 points on 3-for-5 shooting in 25 minutes.

He played a large portion of those minutes opposite the 7-foot-4 Edey and is adjusting to playing more on the perimeter as one of the country's best big men occupies the paint.

“It's definitely really helpful,” the southpaw forward said of playing next to Edey. “Zach definitely demands a lot of attention, so it frees up shots and backdoor cuts for all the other guys.”

And some of those freed-up shots will go to Furst. He didn't shoot a lot of 3s in high school, but it's a skill that is in his arsenal. Furst made a shot from long range against Parke Heritage in the state championship game and went 2 of 3 from beyond the arc against Indianapolis, including a nifty pick-and-pop with star guard Jaden Ivey to stem a Greyhounds run in the early minutes.

Painter said he is comfortable letting Furst shoot from the outside because the forward was such a good free-throw shooter in high school, knocking in better than 80% from the line in his last two seasons at Blackhawk. That gave the coach the confidence Furst could extend his range out to the 3-point line, and Painter said at Big Ten Media Day in October that the freshman has done a good job of picking his spots with the outside shot.

“It just comes within the offense,” Furst said. “Whether it's handoffs, pick-and-pops, just taking it where it's at and not searching it out too much.”

But that doesn't mean the Boilermakers don't want Furst to do what he did so often in high school: bully smaller players down low.

“A lot times (when the center is double-teamed) and the (power forward) dives (to the rim), now (he's defended by a guard),” Painter said. “So you can get into a double (team), skip (pass), reverse (the ball) and now throw it into (Furst), you've got (the other team) playing from behind.”

For Furst to garner heavy minutes for the Boilermakers, he'll also need to be able to chase some smaller players around the perimeter defensively.

His limitations in that area showed early against the Greyhounds, when he struggled to close out on a couple of 3-point attempts, but he has good lateral quickness and he knows where he's supposed to be in Purdue's rotations.

“Defensively, he's got good feet, so he can move on the perimeter,” Painter said. “He's a bigger (power forward), but his footwork has been really good in guarding the basketball. ... He's just trying to do his job. That doesn't mean he's perfect, but he's trying to do what we're asking him to do. We don't have enough people (doing that).”

With that package of two-way skills, Furst will get an opportunity to contribute from the first night of his collegiate career. Of that, Painter is certain.

Note: Ivey and Williams were among 50 players named to the Naismith Trophy watch list on Monday. The award is given annually to the best player in college basketball.

