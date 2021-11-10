Boilers bury Knights via the long ball

WEST LAFAYETTE – No. 7 Purdue beat Bellarmine at its own game and started its season with a victory in front of a sold-out Mackey Arena crowd of 14,804.

The visiting Knights tried to take advantage of the weak 3-point defense the Boilermakers offered in their exhibition game against Indianapolis and the strategy worked to the tune of a dozen 3s for Bellarmine.

But the Boilers outdid the Knights with 16 from long distance, including five each from Sasha Stefanovic and Isaiah Thompson, en route to a 96-67 season-opening victory Tuesday. Stefanovic equaled a career-high with 23 points to lead all scorers.

Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst, the reigning Indiana Mr. Basketball, started and grabbed nine rebounds in 26 minutes his first collegiate game. He registering his first career and only basket in the first half on a dunk.

“I thought he did really good things,” coach Matt Painter said of Furst. “He's going to have to learn to find his spots among other players. He was always a guy his high school team played around, now he's playing around them. It's a role-reversal.”

Purdue's 3-point barrage was the result of excellent ball movement, including a flurry of kick-out passes from centers Trevion Williams and Zach Edey when the undersized Knights (0-1) overhelped inside.

“A lot of our 3s were just rotations and moving the ball and (the Knights) overdoing some things in the post,” Painter said. “When you have weapons like Trevion Williams and Zach Edey, it's hard. When you have someone like Trevion who can pass so well, it really puts people in a bind.”

The Knights made it close at 21-20 midway through the first half with three straight 3s, but Purdue responded with a 9-0 run on a pair of 3-pointers from Thompson and another from Jaden Ivey.

Purdue led 50-37 at halftime and Stefanovic put the game away midway through the second half when he hit four 3s in a 2:25 stretch, extending the margin to 32.

Purdue's defense held Bellarmine to 41% shooting after Painter chastised his team for a lack of effort on that end of the floor in an exhibition game against Indianapolis on Thursday.

Thompson said the team was more locked in to the gameplan against the Knights and Stefanovic added that communication was smoother, as well.

“We were pretty bad (defensively) in that exhibition,” said Stefanovic, who went 5 of 6 from 3-point range. “We did a better job in the second half and definitely better than the (exhibition) game.”

Notes: Prior to the game, Purdue announced Trey Kaufman-Renn, the runner-up for Mr. Basketball, will redshirt this season. Brian Waddell, a freshman out of Carmel and son of former Purdue guard Matt Waddell, will also redshirt, as expected. ... Purdue forward Mason Gillis did not play as he served the first game of a four-game suspension for an offseason OWI arrest. ... Furst's former Blackhawk teammate, Frankie Davidson, who now plays at Grace, was in the stands for Furst's inaugural college game.

