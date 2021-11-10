Gearlds era begins at Purdue

Picture a child on Christmas Eve: a ball of barely controlled energy, anticipating the excitement of the next day.

That's how new Purdue women's basketball coach Katie Gearlds describes her state of mind as she waits to begin her tenure leading the Boilermakers. Santa Claus arrives tonight, when the Boilers open against Western Kentucky.

“Every day I drive to work and I'm like, 'My goodness, I get to coach this program,' ” said Gearlds, an All-American at Purdue in 2007. “It's just surreal. ... Every day, I walk around Mackey and I get chills and I can't wait to hear 'Hail Purdue' as I walk down the tunnel. For four years as a player, it was unbelievable, I can't imagine what it's going to be like for the rest of my life. I don't want to have another job, this is it.”

That type of enthusiasm and passion will be necessary to rebuild a program that has seen better days.

The Boilers finished in the top four of the Big Ten standings 15 times in 16 years from 1994 through 2008 and reached three Final Fours in that span. The success continued with seven NCAA Tournament appearances from 2009 to 2017.

Since then, the Boilers have missed the Big Dance in four consecutive seasons, including a 7-16 record in 2020-21. Gearlds' job is to wipe that recent history away.

“I'm so grateful for the opportunity to lead my alma mater,” she said. “With that opportunity comes a huge responsibility. I take a lot of pride in making sure we continue to work our tails off to make Purdue proud again.”

A three-time NAIA Coach of the Year who led Marian to national championships in 2016 and 2017, Gearlds takes over at Purdue in somewhat difficult circumstances.

Gearlds had been slated to spend this season as the associate head coach under coach Sharon Versyp and then take over the program in 2022-23. But in August, reports surfaced that Purdue's Office of Institutional Equity was investigating allegations Versyp, who had led the Boilermakers for 15 years, had created a “toxic and hostile environment” in the program. A month later, Versyp retired and Gearlds took over.

In her less than two months as head coach, Gearlds has done what she can to connect with her players and forge an identity that will make Purdue the type of team she wants above all: hard to beat.

“Coach Gearlds has been really good about putting us first and making sure that we're all OK and that we're all on the same page and able to move forward with a clean slate this year, just focus on basketball,” said guard Cassidy Hardin, a team captain.

