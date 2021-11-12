Boilers look to slay another giant

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis was among the throng of fans that stormed the Ross-Ade Stadium field when the Boilermakers pulled one of the biggest upsets of the 2018 season, a 49-20 victory over then-No. 2 Ohio State.

“It was crazy, unbelievable,” said Karlaftis, a West Lafayette native who was a senior in high school at the time. “It's a night that you won't forget, really.”

Three years later, Karlaftis will get his own chance at toppling the Buckeyes as part of a Purdue team that has made taking down highly ranked opponents a part of its identity. The Boilermakers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) will be looking for their third win over a top-10 opponent this season and second on the road when they take on No. 6 Ohio State (8-1, 6-0) on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Purdue boasts wins over then-No. 2 Iowa and then-No. 5 Michigan State this year. The Boilermakers are the first unranked team since Illinois in 2007 to beat two top-5 opponents in the same season. They remain unranked in the AP poll ahead of their clash with the Buckeyes, but have surged to No. 19 in the College Football Playoff committee's rankings.

“I think we're willing to take some chances against really good opponents that maybe others aren't,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “I think that has helped us, and when we get in a rhythm and we're aggressive, we can do some good things. So I do think that we're not afraid of the challenge, and we look forward to really tough opponents and seeing how we match up.”

Saturday's task could be Purdue's toughest of the season. Karlaftis and the Purdue defense face an Ohio State offense led by the best receiving corps in the country, a quarterback in CJ Stroud who is among the Heisman Trophy contenders and a running back, TreVeyon Henderson, picking up more than seven yards per carry. Add it all up and the Buckeyes are scoring almost 45 points per game.

“They're Ohio State, they're the most talented group of guys we've seen this year,” Karlaftis, who has six tackles for loss and 21/2 sacks this season, said of the four-time defending conference champions. “We can't wait for Saturday.”

The Buckeyes feature three of the best receivers in the country in potential first-round NFL draft picks Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson and precocious sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Wilson missed Ohio State's win over Nebraska on Saturday with an undisclosed injury, but Smith-Njigba hauled in 15 catches for 240 yards to lead the Buckeyes to a win.

Wilson returned to practice this week and appears to be trending toward playing, but remains questionable.

The Purdue game plan will involve making life difficult for Stroud and trying to get him to throw the ball earlier than he wants. The redshirt freshman has thrown 25 touchdowns against five interceptions and is gaining 9.8 yards per attempt.

“We'll see if we can get George (Karlaftis) loose and create some pressure,” defensive coordinator Brad Lambert said. “We have to apply pressure and make the guy uncomfortable if we can. ... He's a really good thrower of the football, he can escape from the pocket and he's got a powerful arm. You watch him and you're just like, 'Whoa.'”

Notes: Purdue defensive lineman Lawrence Johnson, a Snider graduate, has been limited in practice this week and it is unclear whether he'll be able to play against the Buckeyes. ... Tight end Payne Durham “should be able to play,” according to Brohm after missing the win over the Spartans last week with an injury.

