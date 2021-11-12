Purdue vs. Indiana State

When: 8:30 p.m. today

Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette

Records: No. 7 Purdue (1-0), Indiana State (1-0)

TV: Big Ten Network

Synopsis: Purdue opened its season with a 96-67 win over Bellarmine on Tuesday at Mackey Arena. Sasha Stefanovic equaled a career-high with 23 points to lead the Boilermakers. He went 5 for 6 from 3-point range. ... The Boilers made 16 3s against the Knights, tying a program record for a season opener. They shot 44% from beyond the arc. In addition to Stefanovic's performance, junior guard Isaiah Thompson drained five 3s, Brandon Newman had three and Eric Hunter Jr. made two. ... The Boilers' offense flowed through their centers, Trevion Williams and Zach Edey, whom Bellarmine double-teamed in the post on a regular basis. Williams in particular made several nice kick-out passes to set up open 3s. ... Williams, a preseason All-American, played only 15 minutes off the bench but grabbed seven rebounds. ... Edey started at center and had 16 points on 4-for-5 shooting and nine rebounds. ... Fort Wayne native Caleb Furst, the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball out of Blackhawk Christian, started and played 26 minutes in the opener, pulling down nine rebounds. He went 1 for 3 from the field, registering his first collegiate basket on a first-half dunk. ... After Purdue coach Matt Painter had some sharp words for his team's defensive performance in an exhibition game against Indianapolis, the Boilermakers held Bellarmine to just 41% shooting and outrebounded the Knights 42-22. ... Indiana State opened its season with an 81-77 win over Green Bay in which four Sycamores scored at least 15 points, led by 18 for senior Cooper Neese. Kailex Stephens, a 6-foot-7 forward, had 16 points and 13 rebounds. ... Indiana State went 15-10 last season, but moved on from longtime coach Greg Lansing after the season. New coach Josh Schertz built Lincoln Memorial University into a Division II powerhouse. ... The Boilermakers have won seven in a row against schools from Indiana, including an 80-68 win over the Sycamores last season. ... Purdue will be back in action Tuesday when it hosts Wright State at 7 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

– Dylan Sinn, The Journal Gazette