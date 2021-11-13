Ivey, Edey have career nights in rout Boiler

WEST LAFAYETTE – Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey delivered a two-punch combination Friday night.

It was a knockout for No. 7 Purdue.

The two sophomore stars each posted career-high point totals — Ivey with 27, Edey with 22 — and led the Boilermakers to a 92-67 rout of Indiana State.

“When you're that big and have that kind of cargo, he's hard to deal with,” coach Matt Painter said of Edey. “Jaden is someone who has to pick his spots and he did a much better job today of picking his spots.”

They weren't just scoring, either.

Ivey had eight rebounds and four assists as the Boilermakers posted their first 2-0 start in three years. Edey added 10 rebounds and three blocks, one short of matching career highs in both categories.

Purdue dominated the middle all night — even with preseason All-American Trevion Williams coming off the bench.

Indiana State never had an answer to slow down the Boilermakers.

“They're elite on both ends of the floor, have incredible size and great talent,” coach Josh Schertz said. “All the hype is legit and they have a chance to be the last team standing. We had to play a perfect game to have a chance tonight and we were far from that.”

Cooper Neese led the Sycamores with 15 points and Cameron Henry had 10 for Indiana State (1-1).

Schertz knew his team was in trouble early in the first half.

A 23-5 run gave the Boilermakers a 27-12 lead less than nine minutes into the game. Edey then scored nine points during a 16-0 spurt that made it 42-19.