Boilers' bigs bullish in blowout

WEST LAFAYETTE – Sometimes Goliath is just too big for David. No. 6 Purdue showed Wright State what that looks like Tuesday.

Trevion Williams, Zach Edey and Caleb Furst had double-doubles for the Boilermakers, who pulled down 33 more rebounds than the undersized Raiders in a dominant 96-52 win in front of an announced sellout crowd of 14,804 at Mackey Arena.

Purdue (3-0) grabbed 19 offensive rebounds and had a 31-2 edge in second-chance points.

“It's pretty insane for our offense,” Edey said of Purdue's rebounding ability, which led to a 56-23 advantage on the glass. “We have a scoring chance every time someone shoots the ball and then we have a scoring chance every time someone misses the ball. It's just points that are added on to our total.”

Those extra baskets have helped the Boilermakers open the season with three straight 90-point performances, the first time Purdue has had three such games in a row since 2000.

Furst, the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball from Blackhawk Christian, was the star of the game's opening minutes, scoring seven points, grabbing four rebounds and dishing two assists in the first 7:06 as Purdue ripped off a 14-0 run to take a lead that grew the rest of the night.

He finished with 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting and added 11 rebounds for his first career double-double. He also made the first 3 of his college career, a spot-up jumper from the right wing in the first half.

“It's definitely an adjustment,” Furst said of playing a supporting role at Purdue after being the center of attention in high school. “But with (Williams' and Edey's) talent and passing ability, their court vision, the way they can score, the way they can rebound, it makes it pretty easy because we know they're going to do their job and so (the supporting cast) just has to do our job.”

Edey had 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting and 12 rebounds, while Williams led Purdue with 20 points and 13 rebounds. In the closing minutes, the senior big man drop-stepped and ducked under to free himself for a huge one-handed dunk that gave him 18 points on the night and 1,000 in his Purdue career.

Williams also topped 650 rebounds Tuesday, making him the 16th player in Boilers history to reach 1,000 points and 650 rebounds.

“I'm glad to reach that milestone,” Williams said of his 1,000th point. “But why not add more to it?”

The Boilermakers also played their best defensive game, holding Wright State (1-2) to 23% shooting in the first half and 31% overall. That came after coach Matt Painter bemoaned a lack of awareness on defense in Purdue's first two games.

Raiders forward Grant Basile scored 37 points on Friday against Marshall, but the Boilers held him to seven points on 3-for-14 shooting.

“It was huge,” Painter said of Purdue's defense in the opening half. “We were active with our hands, we were quick to our double-teams, we didn't let them get established down low. ... It wasn't one of those perfect halves defensively, but it was so much better than before.

“We're still having breakdowns, but they're diminishing.”

