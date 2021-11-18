Purdue faces 1st big tests

Purdue rolled through three mid-major opponents to open its season, capping the stretch with a dominant 96-52 win over Wright State on Tuesday.

The No. 6 Boilermakers have looked every bit the part of a Final Four contender, and they'll have another chance to stake their claim to that title this weekend, against much more difficult competition than they've seen.

Purdue faces its first Top-25 opponent Saturday, when it takes on No. 18 North Carolina in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut. If the Boilermakers defeat the Tar Heels, they'll move on to face the winner of No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 17 Tennessee on Sunday for the tournament crown. The losers of Saturday's games will play later Sunday for third place.

After the victory over the Raiders on Tuesday, Purdue players emphasized they had prepared for the matchup against the defending Horizon League champions as if the Boilers were facing a North Carolina-level team that night. They expect the adjustment to facing a high-major opponent to be minimal because of that preparation.

“We feel confident, we feel we're a really good team,” center Zach Edey said. “We feel we can score the ball a lot. ... We're confident we're just a really good team. We have really good chemistry, everyone plays for each other, everyone loves each other. We feel we can beat anyone in the country.

“We're always going to try to box out defensively, we're always going to try to crash the glass offensively as hard as we can,” Edey added. “It's going to be tough, (North Carolina) is bigger, stronger, faster, but the game plan doesn't really change.”

The Boilermakers have scored 90 points in three consecutive contests for the first time since 2000. The Tar Heels (3-0), meanwhile, have struggled to contain a couple mid-major teams, giving up 87 points to Brown and 83 to College of Charleston.

North Carolina's offense, led by former five-star guard Caleb Love, who is averaging 19 points and 4.3 assists, is hitting nearly 53% from the field and better than 60% from 2-point range, but its field goal defense is outside the top 200 in the country.

“We're just looking forward to playing a quality opponent like North Carolina,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “They have great individual players. They're like everybody else. They're trying to find themselves, especially defensively. We're all trying to piece it together early in the year. ... That's why we want to sharpen our pencil and be better from a defensive standpoint because we know just how talented North Carolina is and all the weapons they have.

“It's exciting to play in those tournaments and they're definitely games that can help all of us come (NCAA) Tournament time.”

After Painter criticized his team's defensive concentration following season-opening wins over Bellarmine and Indiana State, the Boilers turned in a much-improved performance against the Raiders, holding them to 23% shooting in the first half.

Painter noted that there have been progressively fewer Boilers defensive breakdowns in each of their first three games.

“We'll get a real test in our next tournament with the teams we're going to play,” Painter said.

No matter what happens Saturday, the Boilermakers will face a team they beat in the 2019 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Villanova (2-1) lost to No. 2 UCLA in overtime Friday, but the Wildcats rank sixth in the country in 3-point shooting at nearly 49%. Tennessee (2-0) has a pair of easy wins over mid-majors and is led by five-star freshman guard Kennedy Chandler, who is averaging 18 points and five assists.

