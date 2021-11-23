Boilers No. 3 in latest AP poll

After a week that saw Purdue win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament with victories over No. 5 Villanova and No. 18 North Carolina, in addition to a 44-point Tuesday win over reigning Horizon League champion Wright State, the Boilermakers (5-0) moved up three spots in the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll to No. 3, behind only Gonzaga and UCLA.

The ranking is Purdue's highest since a run of four straight weeks at No. 3 in 2017-18.

The Boilers were also named Team of the Week in college basketball by ESPN and NCAA March Madness.

Furst, Williams honored

Purdue's individual performances were also rewarded. Fort Wayne native Caleb Furst, a Blackhawk Christian graduate, took home the the Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor. Furst averaged 11.3 points and 6.7 rebounds in Purdue's three games, while shooting 76.5% from the field and 66.7% from 3-point range.

He had his first double-double against Wright State.

Trevion Williams made it a clean sweep for Purdue in the Big Ten's weekly awards when he was named the conference's Player of the Week. The center, who has come off the bench for the Boilers this season, averaged 16.3 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 69% from the field last week.

Ex-Blackhawk star top performer

Joining Furst in winning a weekly award was the center's former Blackhawk Christian teammate Frankie Davidson, a Grace guard who was named the Crossroads League's Player of the Week. Davidson averaged 27.5 points and seven rebounds in a pair of victories.

PFW freshman rewarded again

Purdue Fort Wayne guard Ryin Ott repeated as the Horizon League women's basketball Freshman of the Week, the conference announced. Ott had 14 points and 10 rebounds in a league win over Illinois-Chicago, giving PFW its first 1-0 start in conference play since 2013-14. The LaPorte native leads all Division I freshman in scoring at 15 points per game.

Tech soccer team to face Mobile

Indiana Tech will face No. 4 University of Mobile (17-2) in the quarterfinals of the NAIA men's soccer tournament, the Warriors announced. The teams will meet at 8 p.m. Dec. 2 in Decatur, Alabama. No. 9 Tech (18-1-3) can set a program record for victories with a win.

Warriors win esports event

The Indiana Tech esports program won the inaugural Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Rocket League Tournament at Aquinas College on Saturday. The Warriors defeated Siena Heights, Cleary University and Lawrence Tech to take the title.

Brendan Miller and Nathanael Wertz were voted First-Team All-WHAC by league coaches.

Grace No. 4 seed in men's soccer

Grace will be the fourth seed in the National Christian College Athletic Association men's soccer championships, the Lancers announced. Grace (11-9-1), the defending champion, opens play at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 against No. 7 seed Oakland City in Kissimeee, Florida.

