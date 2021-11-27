Bigger Boilermakers dominate Mavericks

WEST LAFAYETTE – No. 3 Purdue accomplished one goal Friday by keeping the foot on the accelerator.

The bigger ones still lie ahead.

Zach Edey scored 20 points in 16 minutes, and the Boilermakers used their huge size advantage to pound Omaha 97-40.

Purdue outrebounded the Mavericks 53-22 and outscored them in the paint 48-16 while improving to 6-0 for the first time since 2015-16 and just the fourth time in coach Matt Painter's tenure.

“A lot of teams settle and they get comfortable, and we had to build off the energy of last weekend,” preseason All-American Trevion Williams said, referring to the sweep of No. 18 North Carolina and No. 5 Villanova. “Our goal was to come out strong, and we did.”

Williams had 14 points and 10 rebounds in 21 minutes. The Boilermakers shot 57.6% from the field and 52.6% on 3-pointers. Defensively, they were equally strong, allowing their lowest scoring total since routing Virginia 69-40 in December 2019.

Purdue was the highest ranked team the Mavericks have played in their 11-year Division I era, and the disparity was clear from the opening moments. For the second straight game, Omaha took its only lead on its first basket – Dylan Brougham's 3-pointer.

The Boilermakers countered with a 29-0 run, a span in which they forced 12 consecutive missed shots and four turnovers. When Marco Smith ended the drought with 8:44 to go, the Mavericks trailed 31-5.

The Boilermakers led by as much as 37 leading 52-17 at halftime, matching their highest scoring total in any half this season. Purdue extended the margin throughout the second half.

“Our ability inside, our size, is a huge advantage for us,” Painter said.

Notes: Edey, Williams and Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst dominated the middle against the much smaller Mavericks and with the Boilermakers going 7 of 12 on 3s in the first half. ... Brandon Newman scored 16 points, and Jaden Ivey had 12. ... The Boilermakers won after earning their highest pre-Christmas ranking since 1987-88. ... Williams was honored before the game for joining the school's 1,000-point club. ... The Boilermakers are 9-0 all-time against Summit League schools. ... Purdue plays hosts to Florida State on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.