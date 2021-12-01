Boilers bask in another blowout

WEST LAFAYETTE – Leonard Hamilton couldn't stop talking about Purdue.

The longtime Florida State coach had just watched his team get taken apart by the No. 2 Boilermakers in a 93-65 Purdue victory Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in front of sellout crowd of 14,804 at Mackey Arena and he had some high praise for the Boilers.

“That's probably the most complete basketball team I've played against in a long, long time,” Hamilton said. “They're extremely mature, they don't get rattled, they execute with precision.

“I'm not sure anyone I know of could have beaten them on this particular night. ... This team has Final Four written all over it.”

The Boilermakers (7-0) played up to that standard Tuesday, shooting 59% overall and 48% from 3-point range while Florida State struggled to 41%.

Jaden Ivey poured in 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting for the Boilermakers and equaled a career-high with four 3 pointers on six attempts, including two from more than 25 feet.

“It's just how I prepared,” said Ivey, who added six rebounds and a pair of emphatic blocks. “I came ready to shoot. I knew (the Seminoles) were going to close out short on me because of the way I drive the ball, so it was taking a rhythm shot and knocking them down.”

Ivey's shooting heroics, including a 28-foot bomb at the end of the shot clock in the early going, staked Purdue to a lead right away. He added a dunk off a pretty backdoor pass from Trevion Williams that had coach Matt Painter clapping his hands and when the sophomore drove to the rim for layup near the end of the first half, the Boiler lead swelled to 16.

Florida State made a second-half run, cutting the deficit to as few as eight, but Purdue put the game away in a flurry of 3s from Sasha Stefanovic, who made three during a 15-2 run that ballooned the lead to 74-53 with 7:38 left.

Painter pointed to his team's preparation as the reason for its ability to deal with Florida State's pressure defense on the perimeter and move the ball around for open looks.

“I told them, our adjustment can't be at halftime with the way (Florida State) plays,” Painter said. “Our adjustment has to be in practices, so once we get into the game we're not looking at each other and waiting for halftime to regroup. ... Our guys did a good job, we had been preparing for this for a while.”

Purdue's Isaiah Thompson went 4 for 4 and 2 for 2 from beyond the arc for 12 points, while Brandon Newman added 13 and six rebounds.

Fort Wayne native Caleb Furst, had nine points, six rebounds and two crowd-pleasing blocks in the second half as the Boilermakers pulled away.

Note: Painter will be inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame on March 23. The Hall's statement mentions Painter's coaching career, his college playing career at Purdue and his high school performance at Delta in Muncie as factors in his selection.

dsinn@jg.net