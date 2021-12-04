No. 2 Boilermakers survive late Iowa surge

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue is headed to No. 1. It was a slog to get there.

The No. 2 Boilermakers defeated visiting Iowa 77-70 on Friday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams at Mackey Arena in front of an announced sellout crowd of 14,804 thanks to 19 points from Jaden Ivey and a heroic 13 points and 19 rebounds from Trevion Williams.

The victory very likely means Purdue (8-0) will ascend to the top spot in the upcoming AP Poll when it is released Monday for the first time in program history. This week's No. 1 team, Duke, lost to Ohio State on Tuesday, clearing the way for the Boilers to ascend with a win Friday.

The Boilers led by as many as 19 in the second half after Ivey scored eight points in a 3-minute stretch with a series of acrobatic forays to the rim to extend the advantage to 63-44 with 9:54 left.

Iowa hung in and used an 11-0 run to slice the deficit to five with 3:35 left. The Hawkeyes used a full-court trapping defense that frustrated Purdue ballhandlers Isaiah Thompson and Eric Hunter Jr. and led to a spate of turnovers that catalyzed the run.

Ivey slashed to the basket for a layup with 2:15 left that made it 74-70, and Williams grabbed tough rebounds in traffic on each of Iowa's next two misses to keep the Boilers in front.

Purdue, the No. 1 team in the nation in field goal percentage at nearly 55%, shot just 42%. Iowa, the nation's top scoring team, was held to 24 points below its average and managed only 41% shooting, including 27% in the first half.

The Hawkeyes (7-1) were without forward Keegan Murray, the nation's second-leading scorer at 24.6 points per game.

The teams combined to commit 47 infractions and shoot 59 free throws, including 37 for the Boilermakers.

