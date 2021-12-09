Boilers take top ranking to Rutgers

For the first time, Purdue this week will take the court with the No. 1 ranking.

The Boilermakers ascended to the top spot Monday and can defend their ranking in games against Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, tonight and N.C. State in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday. Lose either of those and their spot at the top of the college basketball heap will be gone quicker than a Jaden Ivey drive to the hoop.

“When the poll comes out, you look at it, and for me it's a surreal thing. I get to chance to play on this great team,” Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic said. “But if you're letting this get to your head, you're not buying into what this program believes we can do.

“No matter what, you're going to get everybody's best shot, especially in (the Big Ten), but now it's just solidified that everybody wants to get you. ... You have to make sure you're ready to go every single night and ready to play.”

Coach Matt Painter has tried to get to his team to build off the parts of its performances that have helped it reach No. 1, while also emphasizing the need for fine-tuning.

Painter thought his players looked somewhat “casual and comfortable” at times against Iowa on Friday. The Boilermakers let a 19-point lead get sliced to two in the final 10 minutes of that 77-70 win over the Hawkeyes and struggled to keep control of the ball against Iowa's pressure defense.

Painter's players have gotten the message: Despite holding the No. 1 ranking, the Boilermakers remain a work in progress.

“We didn't play very well Friday, we played pretty poorly in certain aspects,” Stefanovic said. “We just made a lot of mistakes. We weren't totally locked in on the defensive end, we had a lot of breakdowns. A lot of those mistakes are fixable mistakes we can learn from.”

Purdue will have an opportunity to demonstrate its growth in those areas tonight, but it will come in a hostile environment. The Boilermakers (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) travel to the Rutgers Athletic Center to take on the Scarlet Knights (4-4, 0-1) in their first true road game of the season.

The Boilermakers have not played in a Big Ten road game in front of fans since beating Iowa on March 3, 2020, meaning a good chunk of the roster, including stars Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey and freshman Caleb Furst, has never faced a Big Ten road crowd.

The younger Boilermakers will lean on veterans such as Stefanovic, Eric Hunter Jr. and Trevion Williams, who can help their teammates prepare mentally. But Painter suggested talking about the environment can only go so far.

“It's not something you can fix in a speech, you're not going to be able to give some rah-rah speech or talk through it,” said Painter, who, with a victory tonight, would tie Indiana's Branch McCracken and Wisconsin's Bo Ryan for sixth on the all-time wins list for Big Ten coaches with 364. “You have to be able to go through it and play through some noise. But if you don't turn the ball over and you stick to our rules defensively, you're going to help yourself.

“You hope that, especially after our struggles against Iowa, we have a little bit more awareness, little bit better of a focus.”

The Scarlet Knights have seemingly taken a step back from the team that won 20 games in 2019-20 and reached the NCAA Tournament a season ago. They have losses to DePaul, Lafayette and Massachusetts and dropped their Big Ten opener against Illinois 86-51. Star guard Geo Baker has missed three straight games with a hamstring injury and appears unlikely to play tonight.

