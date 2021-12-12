Boilers blame defensive letdowns for 1st loss

Purdue spent much of the first month of the season playing like a juggernaut on the way to securing the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll for the first time in program history.

On Thursday, the Boilermakers tasted defeat for the first time this season, falling 70-68 at Rutgers on a miraculous 35-foot buzzer-beater from Ron Harper Jr.

In their first game in possession of the top ranking, the Boilers looked vulnerable.

“We maybe didn't take (Rutgers) as seriously as we should have,” Purdue center Zach Edey said. “We didn't take them as seriously as we should have, and we didn't take the environment as seriously as we should have.

“Just going forward, we have to lock in. We had stretches where we were locked in and went on big runs because we were super keyed-in on the defensive end, but we also had stretches where we just didn't really focus and let them get the shots they wanted.”

The No. 1 Boilermakers (8-1) will get a chance to demonstrate sharper focus when they take on North Carolina State this afternoon in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Purdue coach Matt Painter spent much of the season before Thursday warning that his team was playing “just OK” on defense and wondering what might happen if the Boilermakers didn't score at the hyper-efficient clip they maintained through most of their first eight games.

Against Rutgers, a string of early defensive breakdowns helped the Scarlet Knights take a lead into halftime and boosted their confidence.

“We have to be better about having a focus and not getting some of those breakdowns (on defense),” Painter said. “As a coach when you win and have winning streaks, you know you're losing a little bit of your edge. You want to keep that edge, but sometimes there's a lot of factors that go into it, and (the edge) is just not quite there as much as it is for your opponent. That's just some human-behavior stuff.”

The Boilermakers will have their hands full defensively against a Wolfpack team that scores 78 points per game and has topped 85 three times this season.

N.C. State (7-2) has close losses to Oklahoma State and Louisville on its ledger. The Wolfpack has also defeated Nebraska and Louisiana Tech among its seven victories. The Wolfpack are led by 6-foot-7 sophomore wing Dereon Seabron and his 19.9 points (on 54.5%) and 11 rebounds per contest.

“Man, he's long and he's athletic,” Painter said of Seabron. “He has the ball in his hands a lot, he can really break you down off the dribble, he's got a good intermediate game ... good ball skills overall and the way he wheels his way to get where he wants to get. He's averaging 20 and 11 from the small forward position, that's kind of unheard of.”

Boilermakers wing Jaden Ivey will likely be tasked with guarding Seabron to start the game, but reserve wing Ethan Morton could get a chance to do so, as well, after he held his own guarding Harper on Thursday.

“If we just focus in, we can be a great defensive team,” Ivey said. “I felt Rutgers didn't feel us as much on defense. Any team that we play, we have to make sure they feel us on defense.”

