Purdue QB coming back

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors for his performance this season, announced Monday he will use his final year of eligibility and return to the Boilermakers in 2022.

“Being able to live out my dream at Purdue has been an unspeakable blessing,” O'Connell wrote in a message on social media announcing the decision. “Through the unending support of many, I have had experiences I will cherish forever. ... I look forward to another season in West Lafayette with my coaches, teammates and our fan base.”

O'Connell, 23, has started games in three straight seasons for the Boilermakers, though he was not the Week 1 starter this season after losing a fall camp battle for the job to Jack Plummer. O'Connell took control of the offense in late September against Illinois and led Purdue to the winning touchdown in a 13-9 victory that week. He has been the Boilers' quarterback ever since.

O'Connell led the Boilermakers, who will play Tennessee in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30, to top 5 wins over Michigan State and Iowa. He completed nearly 75% of his passes in those games while throwing for 911 yards and five touchdowns without an interception.

The former walk-on threw for 3,178 yards and 23 touchdowns against eight interceptions in the regular season.

“Aidan's done a tremendous job this year, especially the last half of the year,” Boilers coach Jeff Brohm said. “He's a great leader on this team, players look up to him, respect him. He has the opportunity to come back and do something special, improve our team, and I know he's looking forward to it.

“Having another year under his belt, for a quarterback, it could be a huge plus for him. I'm not going to set any limit on what he can achieve. He wants to play well and help his team win next year and when you do that, good things can happen for him.”

If O'Connell is healthy heading into 2022, Purdue will not have a full-fledged offseason quarterback competition for just the second time in Brohm's tenure, which began in 2017. Backups Austin Burton and Michael Alaimo will have to decide whether to stay with the Boilers or enter the transfer portal. Purdue is also expected to bring in four-star Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen in the 2022 recruiting class.

Notes: Purdue All-Americans David Bell and George Karlaftis will not play in the Music City Bowl, Brohm said. They had already declared for the NFL Draft. Bell finished the season 22 receiving yards short of setting the Boilermakers' single-season record. ... Backup quarterback Jack Plummer will not play in the bowl game as he is in the transfer portal. The former Boilers starter is taking recruiting visits this week.

