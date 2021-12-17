Purdue lands highly rated guard

Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn left Lafayette to play high school basketball at Real Salt Lake Academy in Utah.

He'll return to play college basketball at Purdue.

Gibbs-Lawhorn, a member of the 2023 recruiting class, announced his commitment to play for Matt Painter and the Boilermakers on Thursday. The 6-foot, 165-pound point guard is the No. 30 player in the country, according to 247sports.com, and No. 8 at his position. He is the highest-rated recruit the Boilermakers have landed since former Homestead standout Caleb Swanigan, who was 19th nationally.

“Purdue is more family-related than any other school,” Gibbs-Lawhorn told On3.com. “There is already a family bond. Everyone knows everyone, and everyone has good vibes. ... Honestly, when I first came out to Utah, I wanted to be done with Indiana. When I first moved out here, I was like 'Man, I'm never going back.'

“But when I went on that first unofficial visit (to Purdue), taking that photoshoot, talking to the players and everyone, it kind of changed my decision a little bit. Then after my official visit (when the Boilermakers played Indianapolis in an exhibition game prior to this season), I was kind of leaning on Purdue. I just felt like Purdue is where I wanted to be.”

Gibbs-Lawhorn, who started his high school career at McCutcheon in Lafayette, is a friend of Painter's son, Brayden. Brayden Painter played for a travel team coached by Gibbs-Lawhorn's father.

The highly touted point guard is the second commitment in Purdue's 2023 class, joining Indianapolis native Myles Colvin, the country's No. 80 recruit. Though it is early in the cycle, Gibbs-Lawhorn's commitment pushed the Boilermaker class to No. 1 in the 247sports.com team rankings.

Gibbs-Lawhorn averaged 21 points as a freshman at McCutcheon but missed his sophomore season with a foot injury. He has resurfaced in Utah this season, scoring close to 19 points per contest against high-level competition.

He chose the Boilermakers over an offer from Indiana and interest from BYU. Indiana and Purdue offered him within 24 hours of each other in September 2020, but he implied the Hoosiers had taken a step back from his recruitment during the transition from former coach Archie Miller to Mike Woodson.

“I still hear a lot from Purdue a lot,” Gibbs-Lawhorn told GoldandBlack.com in October. “Indiana, not as much. They had the coaching change so it's a bit confusing with them, but I still hear from (Hoosiers recruiting coordinator Brian) Walsh from time to time.”

Gibbs-Lawhorn is somewhat undersized and could need some time to bulk up when he arrives on campus at Purdue.

Painter has not been shy about deploying redshirts when he feels it would benefit the program, even with high-level recruits. This season, top 50 overall recruit Trey Kaufman-Renn is redshirting. Gibbs-Lawhorn could be on a similar track, especially if Purdue decides 2022 point guard recruit Braden Smith is ready to lead the offense in 2023-24, when Gibbs-Lawhorn would be a freshman.

