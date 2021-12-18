Boilers, Bulldogs, sad to see Classic go

No. 3 Purdue will take on Butler this afternoon in the 11th Crossroads Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Much to the chagrin of the Bulldogs and Boilermakers, it will be the final installment of the annual four-team basketball showcase in Indianapolis.

“It would be great for us if we could keep doing this,” Purdue coach Matt Painter of the event. “I think it would be great for everybody, just my opinion. I don't quite understand why it's going away. Hopefully it can come back, maybe not every single year, but rotate, every three, four, five years be able to play it.

“It doesn't add up. I know Butler wants to keep doing it, we want to keep doing it. But that's part of it.”

The last installment of the Classic will feature No. 3 Purdue (9-1) against Butler (7-3), followed by Indiana facing Notre Dame.

The Bulldogs, who are 6-4 in the event with three wins over top-10 opponents, are also disappointed to be seeing it come to an end, but hopeful for the possibility of holding it again in the future.

“I'd love to see everyone be willing to do that,” Butler athletic director Barry Collier told the IndyStar. “For the date to align for all the schools, you'd have to commit way in advance. But it's possible. It doesn't have to be on (one) particular day.

“Over this time, we've never played Notre Dame. Who knows where this might go? Purdue and Butler are more than interested in continuing. But maybe we can come up with something else.”

Purdue is the only ranked team in the field this season, but it has the worst Classic record of any of the four participants at 3-7 and is just 1-4 against the Bulldogs, including a 74-68 upset loss in 2015, when the Boilermakers were No. 9.

Butler is motivated to add one more win to its ledger before the event ends.

“Indiana's the basketball state,” Bulldogs forward Ty Groce said. “(The Crossroads Classic) has so much history and since this is the final one I think it adds a lot of momentum and a lot of build-up towards it.”

Purdue was the No. 1 team in the country a week ago, but suffered through back-to-back down games, losing to Rutgers and falling behind by as many as 13 against North Carolina State before rallying to win in overtime.

The biggest issue for the Boilermakers was slow starts in both games; guard Sasha Stefanovic admitted “we weren't really ready to go right away” against North Carolina State. Getting off to a more energetic start has been a focus of the few practices Purdue had this week, which were scheduled around final exams.

“We just have to start off the game hot with energy, ready to go, executing on defense and offense,” forward Mason Gillis said. “As the game goes on, it's about staying focused, executing. Our biggest thing is staying together, being able to talk to each other; take people saying something you might not want to hear and take that in, because everyone has their best interest (at heart) and just wants Purdue to win.”

Butler, which turned in an uncharacteristic 10-15 season in 2020-21, lost three straight early this year to Texas A&M, Houston and Michigan State, but have responded with four straight victories, including a road triumph over a talented Oklahoma team that is among the favorites in the Big 12.

The Bulldogs slow the ball down and have five players scoring between 7.8 and 11.6 points per contest.

“We know it's going to be physical, we know it's going to be tough,” Painter said of playing Butler. “It seems like it's a different guy every night, they have great balance.”

