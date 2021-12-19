Ivey sets tone in Boilers' rout

INDIANAPOLIS – Jaden Ivey watched Steph Curry head-butt the basket support before each game and decided last season to incorporate the ritual into his own pregame routine.

On Saturday, Ivey shot like Curry.

The Purdue guard tied Dakota Mathias' record for 3-pointers without a miss, going 6 for 6 from beyond the arc and totaling 22 points as the No. 3 Boilermakers crushed Butler 77-48 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the last installment of the Crossroads Classic.

“I saw Steph do (the head-butt) before games and, shoot, that boy is an elite 3-point shooter,” said Ivey, who has raised his long-distance shooting percentage from 26% last season to 46% this year. “It's just a little thing to get me going.”

Ivey was going from the outset and staked Purdue (10-1) to a 27-16 lead when he made his third 3 of the first half. On the next possession, he stole the ball and raced the other way for a thunderous one-handed dunk, part of his 13 first-half points. Purdue led 39-21 at the break and when Ivey hit again from outside with 17:56 left in the game, the lead ballooned to 44-24.

Purdue went 11 of 22 from 3-point range and shot 53% from the field, but coach Matt Painter was more impressed with his team's defense. The Boilermakers held Butler (7-4), which saw a four-game winning streak snapped, to 32% shooting, including a 4-for-28 mark from 3-point range.

The performance came after Painter had been critical of Purdue's defensive performances in games against Rutgers and North Carolina State a week earlier.

“I still think if we don't make shots today, we win because we were sharp today defensively, we did some really good things,” Painter said. “We were just aware of what's going on. I thought everyone knew what was going on, we were talking and helping each other.”

Painter made a change to Purdue's starting lineup, inserting Trevion Williams in place of Zach Edey to give the Boilers a spark at the start of the game. Williams had 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting and added six rebounds, but it was Edey who caused the most heartburn for Butler on the interior, coming off the bench to score 14 points and grab 11 rebounds.

It was the 7-foot-4 Edey's first double-double since Nov. 16.

“They've cornered the market on elite size in the country,” Butler coach LaVall Jordan said of Purdue. “(Their centers) have all developed and gotten better over time. ... There's so much size with Edey at the basket, it's hard to keep him away from the basket.”

Purdue won for just the fourth time in 11 Crossroads Classics and improved to 2-4 against Butler. Despite the Boilermakers' relative lack of success in the event, Painter delivered an impassioned eulogy for the four-team Hoosier State basketball showcase on its final day.

“I'm just befuddled how it's going away,” the 17th-year Purdue coach said. “It's a great event, it's great for the fans. What was bad about today? ... People said it's losing its luster. Well they're not playing and coaching in this game, their opinion really doesn't matter. I've scheduled for 30 years and the one thing we do at Purdue is we try to play really good people and sometimes we take it on the chin. Notre Dame is great and Butler's great.”

