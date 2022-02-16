Busy Boilermakers fight through fatigue

During Purdue's win over Maryland on Sunday, Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic admonished his weary teammates:

“Everybody's tired, everybody is,” he said. “I know we're tired, but other teams are tired, other teams are going through the same schedule we are. We're in a position to win the Big Ten title, so when you're in that position, it doesn't matter if you're tired, it doesn't matter if you're not feeling great, we have an ultimate goal we want to reach and if we want to reach that goal we have to persevere through a lot of different things.

“That's a mindset you have to have to win a title in this league.”

Purdue battled back from a 12-point deficit against the Terrapins to win 62-61 and remain in the thick of the Big Ten championship race, where the fifth-ranked Boilermakers (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten) stand in second place, a half-game behind No. 12 Illinois (18-6, 11-3).

Having survived Maryland, the schedule doesn't get any easier for the Old Gold and Black. Stefanovic was not quite right that everyone is playing the same schedule as the Boilermakers. A makeup game against Michigan – necessitated after a mid-January matchup was postponed because of coronavirus issues at Michigan – was sandwiched into the slate last week, making Purdue's clash with Northwestern tonight at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois, the capper to a brutal stretch of five games in 12 days.

The wear and tear from that marathon portion of the schedule has shown in recent games as Purdue got blown out at Michigan on Thursday and then barely scraped by against the 12th-place Terps.

Coach Matt Painter is constantly on the lookout for mental fatigue from his charges.

“You gotta have a good pulse on where they are mentally,” the 17th-year coach said. “We just haven't been there the last two games. You gotta be sharp. You might not be having your best game, but you have to be able to concentrate and still do your job. I thought we pushed through that in the Maryland game.”

As tired as the Boilermakers might have been against Maryland, their performance in the last 11 minutes, when they roared back behind five 3-pointers, a string of turnovers by the Terrapins and a game-winning finger roll from Jaden Ivey in the final seconds, was some of their most inspired play in recent weeks.

“Sometimes that's a sign of great teams: When you're not playing great and you don't have a lot of energy, you don't have a lot of things going your way, you still find a way to win,” Stefanovic said. “It was really important for us to squeak that out. ... It's an eye-opener for us that anybody can beat you on any night.”

The Boilermakers will need that mindset when they face the Wildcats tonight. Though Northwestern (12-11, 5-9) is in 10th place in the conference standings, it has been in every game, losing only once all season by double digits, an 80-60 defeat at Mackey Arena on Jan. 23.

Purdue has won 10 in a row against Northwestern, its longest active streak against any Big Ten opponent.

Note: The Boilermakers will take part in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon, over Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 25-27), joining a field that also includes Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, West Virginia and Xavier.

dsinn@jg.net