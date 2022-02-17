Win puts Boilers alone at the top

Purdue is all alone at the top of the Big Ten.

The fifth-ranked Boilermakers matched their best 27-game start in the last 35 seasons with a 70-64 victory over Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Wednesday. They did it behind 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists from Zach Edey and a stifling defense that held the Wildcats to 35% shooting and without a field goal for more than 5:30 down the stretch.

The triumph pushed Purdue (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) into sole possession of first place in the conference for the first time this season. The Boilermakers are a half-game in front of Wisconsin and Illinois, which are both 11-4 in conference play.

The Boilers have won 11 straight against Northwestern (12-12, 5-10).

Purdue opened up a double-digit lead when it started the second half on a 7-0 run. Jaden Ivey keyed the spurt, dishing to Mason Gillis for a 3 and then hitting a push shot off the glass from 12 feet and drawing a foul. His free throw put the Boilermakers in front 39-28 with 17:59 remaining.

Ivey’s old-fashioned 3-point play was his first field goal after an 0-for-6 performance in the first half. He finished with eight points on 2 for 12 from the floor and is shooting just 19% in his last two games, including 1 for 9 from 3-point range.

Purdue went 2 for 9 from 3-point range in the first half, but improved to 6 for 12 after halftime. Gillis, who had missed seven in a row from deep before Ivey hit him early in the period, made three 3s in the second half and finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

When Purdue center Trevion Williams hit Sasha Stefanovic for a 3 with 7:08 to go, the Boilers took a 60-47 lead. It was one five assists for Williams, who often directed traffic from the post in the second half.

Fort Wayne native Caleb Furst, a Blackhawk Christian graduate, scored three points and grabbed three rebounds in 11 minutes.