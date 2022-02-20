Rutgers puts win streak on line at Purdue today

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have developed a reputation for slaying dragons in recent weeks.

The Big Ten's surprise team – it lost nonconference games to Lafayette and Massachusetts and opened its conference schedule with an 86-51 loss to Illinois – has won four straight, all against ranked opponents (Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Illinois). It has not only climbed on to the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, but has improbably maneuvered into the thick of the Big Ten title race.

What do the Scarlet Knights (16-9, 10-5 Big Ten) get as a reward for their recent run through the top of the Big Ten? A game against conference leader Purdue (23-4, 12-4) at Mackey Arena today.

“We gotta go to Purdue, toughest place in the league,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said after his team defeated Illinois on Wednesday. “We're jut gonna go there and be well-prepared for that game and let everyone else talk about all that stuff (the winning streak) that doesn't matter.”

The Boilermakers climbed into sole possession of first place in the league with a win over Northwestern on Wednesday but enter today tied with the Fighting Illini at the top after Illinois beat Michigan State on Saturday. For the first time in nearly a month, they will be well-rested after three days off following a stretch of eight games in 19 days.

Thursday was Purdue's first day without a practice or game since late January.

“Nothing,” senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. said, laughing, when asked what he would do that day. “I might get some treatment, but nothing. I'll be in my room. Netflix, eating, that's it. ... (Being in first place) is a good way to be on your day off.'”

Although Purdue should be rested and ready for what has turned into a pivotal game in the conference race, the Scarlet Knights might be missing their most important weapon.

Forward Ron Harper Jr., who notched 16 points and eight rebounds against Illinois, suffered an injury to his non-shooting hand that night and is day to day. It's unclear whether he will play today.

The 6-foot-6 Harper torched the Boilermakers to the tune of 30 points on 10-for-15 shooting in December, punctuating the performance with a 40-foot buzzer-beater that handed the Boilers their first loss and knocked them out of the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll.

“A lot of people counted us out,” Scarlet Knights center Cliff Omoruyi said. “It's great (to be) the underdog and keep winning.”

