Rested Boilers remain on top

WEST LAFAYETTE – First place in the Big Ten once again belongs to Purdue alone thanks to Jaden Ivey and some fresh legs.

Ivey scored 25 points, fueled by a career-high 18 free-throw attempts, and the No. 5 Boilermakers, coming off a three-day rest following eight games in 19 days, dispatched Rutgers 84-72 in front of an announced sellout crowd of 14,804 at Mackey Arena on Sunday.

Purdue's victory avenged a December loss to the Scarlet Knights (16-10, 10-6 Big Ten) and pushed the Boilers (24-4, 13-4) a half-game ahead of Illinois and Wisconsin in the conference standings.

“We were just very patient today,” Ivey said. “We really understood what we were supposed to do going into this game and we just played with energy today. It's good to see that.”

Coming off its first real rest in nearly a month, Purdue played with an extra spring in its step in the opening minutes, hitting 6 of 9 from 3-point range in the first 8:05 to open a 24-15 lead. Center Trevion Williams made the sixth of those 3s, part of a run of nine straight Purdue points for the big man. He finished with 11, four rebounds and four assists.

The Scarlet Knights closed the gap to one near the end of the first half, but Ivey, who dished out four assists in the early going, pushed Purdue back in front with nine points in the last 3:52 of the period.

Ivey's spurt included a thunderous one-handed dunk over a pair of Scarlet Knights.

“I really just saw an opportunity,” said Ivey, whose mother, Notre Dame women's basketball coach Niele Ivey, was in attendance. “(Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr.) was looking around and I just went right by him. It felt like it was a couple of dudes when I went up, but I finished it strong.”

Purdue led 45-36 at halftime and continued its run with 11 straight points to open the second half. The stretch included one of Sasha Stefanovic's three 3s and culminated in a 6-foot runner from Ivey to put the Boilers in front by 20 after a 22-3 spurt.

Ivey, who went 15 of 18 from the foul line, was coming off two games in which he went a combined 4 for 21.

“They gave him space and he was aggressive,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “He's dynamic. A couple of those drives, there's not too many people in college basketball that can do that.”

Rutgers used a full-court press to try to climb back into it, but Purdue broke it repeatedly, turning the ball over only once against the press and seven times in the game. The Boilers had a 19-4 edge in points off turnovers.

Zach Edey scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Purdue.

Rutgers' loss snapped a streak of four straight victories, all against ranked opponents.

