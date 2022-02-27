Boilers lose grip on Big Ten lead

EAST LANSING, Mich.  Tom Izzo was choked up as he walked off the court, and the emotional display had nothing to do with matching Bob Knights record for the most wins by a mens basketball coach at a Big Ten school.

Tyson Walker made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with three seconds left, helping Michigan State beat No. 4 Purdue 68-65 on Saturday and triggering tears from its Hall of Fame coach.

We needed to win a game, and we needed to win a game the way we won, Izzo said.

The slumping Spartans (19-9, 10-7) had lost three straight and five of six. The dramatic victory over the Boilermakers was win No. 662 for Izzo, equaling Knights total with the Hoosiers from 1972 to 2000.

Izzo took over Michigan States program in 1995 and, after struggling early, he won the national championship in 2000 during one of eight Final Four appearances. He chose to stay at the school after having chances to coach elsewhere in college and the NBA.

He couldve went a lot of places, and he didnt, Purdue coach Matt Painter. A lot people around here forget his first two seasons, but they stuck by him and he took off from there.

The Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5) had won three straight and nine of 10 overall. The loss puts Purdue a game behind league-leading Wisconsin (14-4), which won 66-61 at Rutgers on Saturday, and a half-game ahead of third-place Illinois (12-5) in the Big Ten.

The Boilers, who swept the Illini but lost at home to the Badgers on Jan. 3, must win when they travel Tuesday to the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, to take back the lead, then could secure the conference title with a home win over Indiana on Saturday to close the regular season.

I still think theyre the best team in the league, but we earned the win, Izzo said.

Purdues Zach Edey scored a career-high 25 points. Jaden Ivey had 16 points, and Trevion Williams added 11 points.

Edeys performance came at the right time as some of his teammates struggled. He had not scored 20 points in nearly a month, and he surpassed his previous career high of 24 points that he had in the loss to Wisconsin.

Izzo said Edey, who was 10 of 15 from the field, was allowed to take a lot of shots by design.

The game plan was to not give up the 3, and they went 1 for 9 from the 3, Izzo said.

Michigan States Gabe Brown had 13 points and Julius Marble scored 12.

Purdue rallied from an 11-point deficit midway through the second half and pulled into a tie twice in the last minute.

The Boilermakers had two chances to extend the game after Walkers 3-pointer just beat the shot clock.

On the first attempt, Williams pass from the far baseline went through Iveys hands just past halfcourt. After Michigan State failed to get the ball in play, there were 0.4 second put on the clock and Purdue could not take advantage with a pass in the frontcourt that was broken up by Malik Hall.

Michigan State made 6 of 10 3-pointers on its way to a 35-33 lead at the break. The Spartans started strong in the second half, and led 57-46 with 9:36 left.

Julius Marbles two foul shots gave Michigan State a 65-63 lead with 51 seconds remaining, but Williams scored in the post with 30 seconds left.

Izzo called a timeout with 16 seconds left and Walker made the winning 3-pointer from deep on the left wing that he ranked as the best of his career.

This is No. 1  easily, the Northeastern transfer said.