Purdue girds for 3-game title run

Purdue has had time to prepare for its most important stretch of the season.

The fourth-ranked Boilermakers had five days off this week, including two off of practice, leading into their final three games of the regular season, contests that will determine whether Purdue hoists its record 25th Big Ten title trophy March 5.

“(The time off) gives us a chance, mentally, to really lock in on what our goal is and what we want to accomplish,” guard Sasha Stefanovic said. “All of our goals are still ahead of us and everything we want to do is at our grasp. We have to handle our business. Coach (Matt) Paint(er) keeps talking about how we have three one-game seasons.”

The first of those “seasons” takes place this afternoon, when the Boilermakers travel to the Breslin Center to take on a reeling Michigan State team that has lost three in a row and five of six to fall out of Big Ten title contention.

As play opens today, the Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) are tied with Wisconsin (22-5, 13-4) atop the Big Ten standings. The Badgers travel to Rutgers this afternoon and Purdue will make a trip to Wisconsin on Tuesday.

But first comes the visit to East Lansing, Michigan.

“Guys know what's on the line,” Boilermakers center Trevion Williams said. “Everybody has a good understanding of how hard we have to play these last couple of games. ... We want to just take it one game at a time, and we don't want to look ahead at anything, but guys know in the back of their heads that we have something bigger to play for.”

Michigan State (18-9, 9-7) was ranked No. 10 in the country just six weeks ago but is in the midst of its worst stretch of the season, having dropped a game to 10th-place Penn State at home and losing by more than 20 points to Rutgers and, on Tuesday, Iowa.

In the latter defeat, the Spartans managed just 38% shooting against one of the Big Ten's more generous defenses. Top scorers Max Christie, a Big Ten Freshman of the Year candidate, and Gabe Brown combined to go 2 for 18 from the field.

Though wounded, the Spartans remain a dangerous opponent. Painter suggested a tough schedule recently has worn Michigan State down, a sentiment Spartans coach Tom Izzo echoed after the 86-60 loss to the Hawkeyes.

“They've just been through a tough stretch here and all of us have those tough stretches,” Painter said of the Spartans. “From what I've watched, they are (a typical Michigan State team).”

The Boilermakers won at the Breslin Center last season, overcoming a 17-point deficit behind 22 second-half points from Williams, who joked, “I still can't believe it, honestly,” when asked about that performance Friday.

Williams played high school basketball in Dearborn, Michigan, and his college decision came down to Michigan State or Purdue. He has saved some of his best performances for the Spartans – and the Michigan Wolverines – during his time in West Lafayette.

“Just being from the area, you have to play with a chip on your shoulder,” Williams said. “Coming out of high school I wasn't ranked that high and there were a lot of guys in front of me who were recruited by those Michigan schools.

“... So I just play with a chip on my shoulder when it comes to those teams.”

