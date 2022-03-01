Purdue QB sharp after change of heart

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo announced Thursday his intention to transfer and play his final four years of eligibility elsewhere. On Monday morning, reports surfaced he had a change of heart and would stay with the Boilermakers after all.

On Monday afternoon, Alaimo turned in a strong performance in Purdue's first spring practice of 2022 at Mollenkopf Athletic Center.

“He had a really good practice (Monday), I think maybe he was relaxed,” Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm said, laughing. “Every young man goes through things and we want him to do what's best for him and his family. Pretty much right away, he realized he wanted to come back.

“We still wanted him to think on it and make sure he feels good with us. ... He wants to be here, he wants to compete, he wants to play. That's what he expressed to us, looking us in the eye.”

Alaimo, a four-star recruit in the 2020 class who has yet to attempt a pass in two years with the Boilermakers, made several impressive throws Monday, hitting receivers deep down the sideline and over the middle.

Before last season, Brohm suggested the Montvale, New Jersey, native might have the strongest arm of any of Purdue's quarterbacks.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Alaimo reenters a battle for the backup quarterback slot that also includes sixth-year senior Austin Burton and true freshman Brady Allen. All-Big Ten honoree Aidan O'Connell is entrenched as the starter.

“Some years you may go through where you can get away with one (quarterback),” said Brohm, whose team is coming off its first nine-win season since 2003. “But we've had plenty where you have to have four. (Alaimo) definitely has the experience and the knowledge to go out there and compete.”

Monday was the first official Purdue practice for Allen, a four-star recruit from Fort Branch, and a host of signees who skipped their final semester of high school to enroll early at Purdue.

Among the newcomers was four-star defensive end Joe Strickland out of Indianapolis.

“It's always going to be fast (in the first practice) and (Monday) was fast for all of our freshmen who should be in high school,” said Brohm, who is entering his sixth season leading the Boilers. “That's very common, very normal. They've got a lot of talent, they'll be good players.

“We've got 15 of these practices to get them up to speed.”

Notes: Co-defensive coordinator Ron English will call Purdue's defense in 2022, Brohm announced, following the departure of former coordinator Brad Lambert for Wake Forest. ... Former Indiana running back Sampson James, who sat out the 2021 season after transferring to Purdue in August, did not participate in Monday's practice. Brohm said James is “going through a few things” and should practice Wednesday.

