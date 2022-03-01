Purdue's Big Ten title hopes on line tonight

WEST LAFAYETTE – Trevion Williams remembers winning a Big Ten title “like it was yesterday.” He remembers celebrating in the locker room at Northwestern when Purdue clinched the championship in 2019. He remembers teammates spraying water across the room like it was champagne and he remembers holding the trophy.

“I felt like we were national champs and we weren't even in the tournament yet,” Williams said. “I was excited to be a part of ... something so special. Looking at the team we have now, man, it can be even more special.”

Purdue's dreams of hoisting a record 25th Big Ten championship trophy are on the line tonight when the No. 8 Boilermakers travel to the Kohl Center to take on No. 10 Wisconsin. The Badgers beat Purdue 74-69 at Mackey Arena on Jan. 3.

The Boilers (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten), coming off a 68-65 loss at Michigan State on Saturday, enter tonight one game behind Wisconsin (23-5, 14-4) in the conference standings.

If Purdue wins in Madison, it can clinch a share of the conference crown in the regular-season finale Saturday against Indiana. If the Boilermakers lose, they will be eliminated from the conference race, leaving one of their season-long goals out of reach.

“(Tonight is) obviously the biggest game of the year I would think, in everybody's mind,” guard Sasha Stefanovic said. “You're going into a really tough environment, it's going to be a sold-out place, (the Badgers) are going to have a lot of energy, they're going to have a lot to play for, but so do we.

“Our goals are still in front of us and we can still accomplish what we want to. ... (Winning Big Ten titles) is what you want to do when you sign up to play (at Purdue).”

The Badgers handed the Boilermakers their only home loss of the season, a defeat that dropped Purdue to 1-2 in Big Ten play and made the chances of getting this close to a Big Ten title somewhat remote.

The Boilers are 12-3 in conference play since then, but that loss, in which Purdue center Zach Edey said his team got “out-toughed,” still rankles. Williams admitted the Boilermakers were a little complacent at the time because of their early-season success – Purdue entered the game 12-1 and ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll – and their assumed invulnerability at Mackey Arena.

“They didn't receive our best shot – that's yet to come,” Williams said. “Nobody expected Wisconsin to come into Mackey and beat us. We didn't even expect it. A lot of guys during that time had this thought in their mind that we're at home so we're kind of destined to win.”

Purdue led by as many as seven in the second half of the loss but was undone by a huge game from Wisconsin star Johnny Davis, who scored 37 points, 27 in the second half. Davis is the Big Ten's third-leading scorer at 20.5 points per contest.

“You have to make it hard on him, and we just didn't make it hard on him; he had his way with us,” coach Matt Painter said. “You have to keep making him make tough shots. With that being said, if there's anybody out there who can do it and carry his team to a win, he's the guy. He's proven that.”

dsinn@jg.net