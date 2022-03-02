Badgers beat buzzer to kill Boilers' title hopes

Chucky Hepburn laid Purdue's Big Ten championship hopes to rest Tuesday night in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin guard banked in a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to give his team a 70-67 win over the No. 8 Boilermakers at Kohl Center. Purdue was eliminated from conference title contention with the loss, while No. 10 Wisconsin clinched a share of the conference crown.

Purdue's Jaden Ivey tied the game at 67 with a 24-foot 3-pointer with 10 seconds left. The Boilermakers (24-6, 13-6 Big Ten) have lost back-to-back games on 3s with less than two seconds remaining.

Hepburn had a season-high 17 points for Wisconsin (24-5, 15-4).

Ivey led Purdue with 22 points, including 17 in the second half. The sophomore added five assists and five rebounds. Zach Edey had 17 points and nine rebounds.

Ivey went 3 for 9 at the foul line, including missing the front end of two one-and-one opportunities.

The Boilermakers were 11 for 20 at the line overall, while the Badgers were 11 for 12.

The Boilers finish their regular season Saturday, when they play host to Indiana.

Purdue trailed by as many as 11 in the second half, falling behind 50-39 with 12:50 left when star guard Johnny Davis hit a short jumper, drew a foul and made the free throw.

The Boilermakers roared back, ripping off a 14-2 run to go in front for the first time since it was 25-23. Ivey scored nine points during the run, kicking it off with a 3-pointer to stop a 10-3 Badgers spurt and later adding a twisting layup plus a foul. Edey put the Boilers up 53-52 with a free throw with 7:42 left.

With Purdue threatening to take control, Davis again absorbed contact to hit a jumper and draw a foul, putting the Badgers back in front for good.

Davis, who had 37 points and 14 rebounds the first time the teams met, went just 5 for 12 from the field, but had 16 points and eight rebounds. He also banked in a shot with 25 seconds left to put the Badgers up 67-64.