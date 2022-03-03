Big 10 women: Michigan State 73, Purdue 69

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- Nina Clouden scored 23 points, including the clinching free throws with 2.5 seconds left, and Michigan State edged Purdue 73-69 in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Thursday.

Clouden, the leading free-throw shooter in the league, was 10 of 11 from the line but the miss was one of four the eighth-seeded Spartans missed in the last 31 seconds, keeping the ninth-seeded Boilermakers in the game.

Michigan State plays top-seeded Ohio State in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Spartans lost to the Buckeyes twice, including 61-55 in the regular-season finale.

Tamara Farquhar scored five points before Clouden made a pair of free throws to cap a 7-0 surge that put the Spartans up 73-69 with 1:39 to play. A Jeanae Terry 3-pointer and Abbey Ellis' layup with five seconds to go put the pressure on Clouden, an 88% free throw shooter.

Alisia Smith scored 15 points, Taiyier Parks 12 and Matilda Ekh 10 for the Spartans (15-14), who were nine of 13 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Farquhar had nine points and nine rebounds.

Ellis and Madison Layden scored 17 points each for the Boilermakers (16-14), who won the regular-season meeting 69-59. Terry had 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

The biggest lead of the game was 36-29 for MSU in the second quarter.

Purdue shot 10 of 27 behind the arc (37%) but 13 of 36 inside (36%) and went 13 of 15 from the foul line. Michigan State was 4 of 18 on 3s but shot 41% overall and made 19 of 26 from the line.