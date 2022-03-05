Boilers look to recapture momentum after 2 losses

Purdue was a devastated team after its loss to Wisconsin on Tuesday.

“I'm speechless right now,” guard Jaden Ivey said.

“(This is) one of the worst losses I've had in my life,” fellow guard Sasha Stefanovic added.

“It's gotta start rolling our way eventually,” center Zach Edey said. “It's getting ridiculous. ... It's really frustrating.”

The Badgers banked in two jump shots in the final minute to win 70-67 and deny the Boilermakers a chance at a Big Ten championship. Chucky Hepburn's banked-in 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left made four game-winning shots in the final 20 seconds this season against Purdue and two in a row.

After losing out on their chance to hoist a Big Ten trophy, one of their main goals for the season, the No. 8 Boilermakers (24-6, 13-6 Big Ten) must quickly regroup and shift their focus to the next goal: winning the regular-season finale against Indiana this afternoon at Mackey Arena and heading into the postseason on a high note after a disappointing 3-3 stretch run.

Purdue has been waiting for another shot at the Hoosiers since Jan. 20, when Indiana broke a nine-game losing streak in the rivalry on the strength of Rob Phinisee's game-winning 3-pointer with 17 seconds to go, another in the string of heart-breaking losses the Boilers have suffered in this star-crossed season.

The emotion of facing the Hoosiers at Mackey will be more than enough to overcome any hangover from back-to-back last-second losses to the Badgers and Michigan State, center Trevion Williams insisted.

“(Our energy) will take care of itself, I think everyone knows that,” Williams said. “This is a game we've all been looking forward to. Obviously we would have liked to be cutting down some nets and holding a (conference championship) trophy, but things don't always work out your way. The most important thing (today) is getting a win. We need to build off that to move forward with the (Big Ten) Tournament and March Madness.”

This afternoon's game has the added emotional heft of being a senior day celebration for Williams, Stefanovic and guard Eric Hunter Jr. All three have a year of eligibility remaining and have not officially announced they will be departing, but each spoke Friday as if today's game would be their last in front of the West Lafayette faithful.

“It's a very bittersweet feeling, getting one last time to play in front of fans in Mackey,” Stefanovic said. “It's going to be really special, just enjoy the moment.”

Hunter might be central to Purdue's ability to avoid its first three-game losing streak since February 2020 and its first back-to-back losses to the Hoosiers since 2013. The first time the teams met, Indiana point guards Phinisee and Xavier Johnson ran wild to the tune of 38 points and a 6-for-11 mark from 3-point range.

Hunter “emptied his tank,” as Painter put it, in an outstanding defensive performance against Wisconsin star guard Johnny Davis on Tuesday and will try to replicate the effort against Johnson and Phinisee.

The Indianapolis native feels the Boilermakers have been better on defense all around recently after struggling for much of the season on that end.

“It's weird because it's not like our offense is struggling, but there's areas we can clean up stuff,” Hunter said. “We were doing that earlier in the season, but we were missing the defensive part. Now we've got the defensive part, so it's just putting it together.”

dsinn@jg.net