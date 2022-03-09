Ex-Boiler Davis stays in game on TV, with camp

Fort Wayne basketball fans who watch the Big Ten Tournament this week will see a familiar face analyzing games from the Big Ten Network's sideline studio at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Rapheal Davis, a three-time All-SAC performer at South Side who went on to win Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors at Purdue in 2015, is in his first season as an in-studio analyst and game commentator with the network and has already begun to establish a reputation for his incisive basketball mind and charismatic on-air personality.

“He just gets it,” BTN studio host Dave Revsine said of Davis. “He's relaxed and comfortable and smart and a good communicator and knows the game. I'm just blown away, I really am.”

Broadcasting is one of two ways Davis has found to get back into basketball after spending four years as a sales rep at Eli Lilly following his graduation at Purdue. In addition to his work as an analyst, the former Archers star has hosted a series of basketball camps in Fort Wayne in an effort to give kids in the city the same opportunities he had when he was developing as a player.

There are plenty of ways, Davis tells his campers, to “stay in the game without playing game.” That is, there are paths to being around basketball that don't involve playing. He has forged one such path for himself in recent years.

“Being back in basketball has been amazing,” Davis said. “Being back around high-level basketball has been a lot of fun. I'm back preparing as if I were a player again. ... I'm learning more about basketball and talking about it with more educated people. I can't complain. I feel like I'm living the dream, doing exactly what I was meant to be doing.”

Davis's turn as a Big Ten Network studio analyst began at the outset of the college basketball season in November. He had been interested in broadcasting for several years and a catalyzing factor in his decision to pursue it seriously was seeing fellow former Boilermaker Robbie Hummel carve out a career as a broadcaster.

Davis, who was on the call for a pair of Purdue Fort Wayne basketball games during the 2020-21 season, called his first audition with BTN “nerve-wracking” – the network gave him a prior game to watch and analyze – but he prepared for it intensely and impressed the network's decision-makers, who hired him for the season.

That dedication to preparation has quickly become one of Davis's trademarks as an analyst.

“It sounds basic, you're plopped in front of the television and you watch (the games), it doesn't sound that hard, but people get distracted,” Revsine said. “(Davis) watches, and with a very critical eye. ... It's obvious he comes in (for studio shows) having watched these teams play again. ... You can't fake that. You can't talk about the players if you haven't watched them in the way he does. He obviously cares.”

Davis has even impressed Hummel, one of the rising stars in college basketball broadcasting.

“I thought Rapheal had a really high basketball IQ when he played,” Davis's fellow former Boiler said. “The ability to watch basketball and tell the viewer not just what's happening, but why it's happening is a big thing. You can tell Rapheal prepares because he always brings something to the table in that regard. He's done a phenomenal job of diving in the deep end and swimming.”

Getting acquainted with the finer points of television production – dealing with a producer speaking in his ear, deciphering which camera to look at, developing his on-air voice – has been a season-long learning process, but Davis has embraced it.

“I enjoy just watching basketball, watching it, talking about it,” Davis said. “There's nothing I'd rather be doing with my day. It's been a lot of fun learning the game from a different view. ... It's just been fun being on TV and having my neighborhood being proud of me.”

Neighborhood pride was a driving force behind Davis's decision to start his Crew Life Basketball Foundation and begin holding his basketball skills camps in Fort Wayne. He remembers attending Rod Woodson's camp during his own youth in the Summit City and playing in basketball and football leagues in the summer.

Far fewer of those types of leagues and camps are available to kids now, he said, lamenting that AAU basketball is out of reach for some who can't afford it. He wanted to create a more economical place for kids to get on the court.

“I don't think kids today had the same opportunities I had growing up,” Davis said. “I'm trying to create something, through the camps, to give kids a place to go play ball at a high level. ... We're trying to show them exactly how it is and what it's going to be like at the next level and really push the kids.

“I always say to myself, 'Be the adult you wish you had growing up.' I had a lot of great people around me. ... I wanted to be that resource.”

In addition to his camps, Davis helped organize the Deshaun Thomas Summer League in Fort Wayne in 2021 and is scheduled to hold a “Spring Break Camp” at OPS DuPont Fitness Center on April 4 and 5. For more information, go to www.raphealdavisbasketball.com/.

“Without basketball, I don't get to where I am now,” Davis said. “It's helped my life tremendously and I want to give back to it.”

