Still plenty at stake for Boilermakers

Purdue came excruciatingly close to a Big Ten regular-season title, but fell short after losing back-to-back games against Michigan State and Wisconsin on buzzer-beating shots.

Today, the Boilermakers begin a new quest for Big Ten hardware. Third-seeded Purdue, owner of one of the four double-byes in the Big Ten Tournament, takes on No. 11 seed Penn State in the tournament quarterfinals tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“It was one of our goals before the season started to win a Big Ten Tournament championship,” Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic said. “It's a big deal, we really want to do that. If we're able to get to (the championship) and win that, we'll probably jump up a seed in the NCAA Tournament, so just having that in the back of our mind, as well. It's important.”

Purdue (25-6) starts the tournament as a No. 3 seed in ESPN's NCAA Tournament projections. As Stefanovic noted, it would probably take a tournament trophy to move up to a 2-seed.

No team in the Big Ten is more familiar with playing in the quarterfinals after a double bye than Purdue. The Boilermakers have not played on a Thursday in the conference tournament since 2014 and have been one of the top four seeds in seven of the last eight seasons.

That experience also means no team better understands the perils of the situation: Purdue has lost its first game in three of the last four tournaments.

“The double-bye is very beneficial to help win the tournament,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “I don't know if it's beneficial in the first game you play. The first game you play, if you can get through that, it's beneficial. But the team you're playing has already played a game in that setting and I think they have a little bit of an advantage, especially in that first half.”

The Nittany Lions (14-16) reached the quarterfinals with an upset win over Ohio State on Thursday, a game that ended around 11 p.m., giving Purdue less than 24 hours to prepare.

The Boilermakers beat the Nittany Lions 74-67 at the Bryce Jordan Center on Jan. 8. Penn State is led by forward John Harrar and his 10.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. The Nittany Lions are led by coach Micah Shrewsberry, who was previously the associate head coach at Purdue.

Before the rushed, day-of game preparation, No. 9 Purdue had five days off following a 67-65 win over Indiana in the teams' regular-season finale.

Because they had three possible opponents – Penn State had to beat Minnesota on Wednesday before it got to face the Buckeyes – the Boilers spent more time looking inward than studying scouting reports.

“You're going to play a team that you've played already no matter what,” Stefanovic said. “You don't really know who you're going to play, but you have to be ready to go from the jump. ... These (pre-tournament) practices are more important for us to get things fixed we've struggled with, so working on different defensive schemes or different actions offensively. ... These practices are more centered on us and what we want to do.”

