Boilermakers fend off pesky Nittany Lions

INDIANAPOLIS – No. 3 seed Purdue stumbled out of the gate against upstart Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday but found its footing in time to beat the Nittany Lions 69-61 and secure a spot in today's semifinals.

Guard Brandon Newman scored 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting in his first game in more than a month and Jaden Ivey added a game-high 17 and seven blocks to lift the Boilermakers (26-6) past the tournament's No. 11 seed, coached by former Purdue associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Purdue will face No. 7 seed Michigan State (22-11) in today's semifinals, the first time the Boilers reached the semis since 2018.

Purdue took its biggest lead when Eric Hunter Jr. drained a 3 off a skip pass from Trevion Williams with 8:15 left, pushing the advantage to 56-44.

Williams had nine points and five assists. His five rebounds moved him into the top five in Purdue history in that category.

Penn State (14-17) cut the deficit to just one at 62-61 after a Sam Sessoms layup with 2:39 left, but Ivey steadied the Boilers with a drive to the rim and a pair of free throws, then raced coast to coast for a layup with 44 seconds left to clinch the victory.

Penn State raced to a 12-2 lead behind a pair of Myles Dread 3-pointers.

Ivey woke the Boilermakers up with a fading floater plus a foul, pulling up into a 24-foot 3-pointer that splashed down and adding an emphatic rejection of a Penn State jump shot, which he swatted into the fourth row before bellowing at the crowd. The sophomore scored nine points during a 16-4 Purdue run that left the Boilers in front 33-28.

Newman had put Purdue ahead at 30-28 when he buried a corner 3-pointer off a pass from Williams. He drew a standing ovation from the pro-Purdue crowd when he exited in the second half.

