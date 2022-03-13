Ivey carries Boilers to title game

INDIANAPOLIS – No one has won more Big Ten regular-season championships than Purdue's 24, but the Big Ten Tournament has not been as kind to the Gold and Black: the Boilermakers have won the postseason showcase only once in the event's 25-year history.

Today, the No. 3 seed Boilermakers will get a chance to win their second trophy.

Purdue dispatched No. 7 seed Michigan State 75-70 in the tournament semifinals Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse behind 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists from Jaden Ivey and 15 points and seven rebounds for Trevion Williams.

The Boilermakers (27-6) advanced to the championship game for the first time since 2018 and will get a second chance to earn some hardware after coming up a game short of the regular-season crown. They'll take on No. 5 seed Iowa (25-9), which beat Indiana 80-77 on a 28-foot bank shot from Jordan Bohannon with 1.1 seconds left.

“(Today's) a big game for us,” Ivey said. “Obviously not winning the regular season championship, that was a goal of ours and we fell short. Now we have another opportunity to win a championship and take one home to our fans.”

In its bid to join Iowa in the championship game, Purdue led the Spartans 27-20 at halftime after Michigan State (22-12) went 1 for 12 from 3-point range in the first half. The Boilermakers pushed the lead to as many as 13 in the second half when Williams bullied his way into the lane and scored to make it 43-30.

Michigan State clawed back into it with a series of strong drives to the basket. Alex Hoggard spun to the rim and scored with his left hand to cut the Purdue lead to one at 57-56 with 5:45 left.

Then Williams went to work, scoring or assisting on all 10 Purdue points during a 10-1 run. The first six of those points came on assists, when Williams got the ball in the post and kicked out to Eric Hunter Jr., who drained back-to-back 3s.

“Tre(vion) will find me, he's going to find me every time,” Hunter said. “The first (3), I saw him look at me, then he looked away and he looked at me again and looked away and I was like, 'Oh, it's coming” and he whipped it.”

Hunter and Williams hooked up again a minute later when Hunter cut backdoor through the lane and the Purdue center threaded the ball through a tiny seam for a layup, punctuating the basket, which put Purdue up 66-56, with a celebration that involved Williams mimicking putting on glasses as he looked at Hunter.

“When (Williams) has got it going (passing) and he's got you figured out, like a quarterback, when they've got you figured out you're in trouble,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said.

Michigan State cut the lead back to eight, but Ivey all but clinched the victory with a steal and a drive to the rim that saw him curl the ball behind his back and toss the ball in off the glass while getting thrown to the ground.

Purdue's win avenged a 68-65 loss to the Spartans on Feb. 26 that cost the Boilers a Big Ten regular-season title. In the first meeting, Purdue turned the ball over 17 times. It committed only nine miscues Saturday.

“We've been in close games, we lost some and we won some,” Williams said. “At some point you've got to figure it out. Down the stretch for us, obviously it came down to not turning the ball over, taking care of it, just doing those little things to help us get over the hump.”

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker, who beat Purdue with a 3-pointer in the final seconds in East Lansing, appeared to hurt his ankle in the opening minutes of the game Saturday and did not return.

After holding Michigan State to 43% shooting, Purdue will face an Iowa team that set a Big Ten Tournament record with 112 points Thursday against Northwestern.

“I don't know if you guys have ever coached,” Painter said, laughing, “But that's a lot of points.”

dsinn@jg.net