Boilermakers get No. 3 seed, to face Yale

INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue's loss to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament championship Sunday did not stop the Boilermakers from earning one of the top seeds in the NCAA Tournament when the bracket was revealed minutes later.

The Boilers (27-7) received a No. 3 seed in the East Region and will take on No. 14 seed Yale (18-11) in the first round Friday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The winner will move on to Sunday's second round, where it will face the winner of a matchup between No. 6 seed Texas and 11-seed Virginia Tech for a trip to the Sweet 16.

The last time Purdue was a 3-seed, in 2019, it reached the Elite Eight.

“I'm happy we're a 3-seed,” said guard Eric Hunter Jr., who was a freshman on that '19 team. “We thought we were going to play in Indy or Chicago maybe, but it's cool, we're going to Milwaukee, we're going to handle business wherever we're at.”

The Boilermakers are one of only two teams to earn a top five seed in six straight tournaments, along with Kansas. They are trying to reach the Final Four for the first time since 1980.

Boilers coach Matt Painter, who has led Purdue to 13 NCAA tournaments, four Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight in 17 seasons, watched the last three minutes of Yale's 66-64 Ivy League Tournament championship win over Princeton in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse locker room before Purdue took the court against the Hawkeyes.

“They have a good team, man,” Painter said of the Bulldogs. “Everybody earns their way in this (tournament).”

Purdue learned that lesson the hard way last season, when it entered the tournament as a No. 4 seed only to fall in overtime to 13th-seeded North Texas despite 26 points from then-freshman Jaden Ivey.

“You respect everybody you play in March Madness, and that's what it came down to for us,” Purdue center Trevion Williams said of the 78-69 loss to the Mean Green. “Obviously, we know we're a talented team and we beat ourselves a lot of times. Purdue beats Purdue. Man, in March it's about respecting every team you play, and I don't think we gave North Texas the respect that they deserve.”

Purdue has lost twice to a double-digit seed in the first round under Painter, with the defeat to North Texas joining a 2016 double-overtime loss as a No. 5 seed against 12th-seeded Arkansas-Little Rock.

Painter disagreed with Williams on the causes of those upset losses.

“A lot of times people look at when you get upset by somebody that you didn't respect them and I thought both times we got beat by Little Rock and got beat by North Texas, I thought our players really respected them,” Painter said. “That just wasn't it, we just got beat. They played better than us.

“I think really what we learn is just you've got to lay it on the line. You get yourself in close games, especially on a neutral court, anything can happen, but you've got to play better. You've got to be more efficient, you've got to be able to defend.”

Texas coach Chris Beard, whom Purdue could see in the second round if both teams win their first game, was the coach at Arkansas-Little Rock when the Trojans upset the Boilers.

Yale reached the tournament a year after having its entire season canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bulldogs went 11-3 in conference play and are led by guard Azar Swain, who scores 19.2 points per game and shoots 35% from 3-point range.

Purdue has a distinct size advantage against the Ivy League Tournament champion: Yale has no one on its roster taller than 6-foot-7, which will make it difficult to match up with Boilers centers Williams, who is 6-10, and Zach Edey, who stands 7-4. That center combination led Purdue to the No. 2 average rebound margin in the country at plus-9.5.

dsinn@jg.net