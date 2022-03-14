Turnovers cost Purdue in championship game

INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue kept giving the ball away to Iowa and eventually it gave the Big Ten Tournament championship game to the Hawkeyes, too.

The No. 3 seed Boilermakers fell short of their first conference tournament title since 2009, losing to the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes 75-66 after turning the ball over 17 times Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Hawkeyes (25-9) hoisted the conference title trophy for the first time since 2006, avenging a pair of losses to the Boilers in the regular season and disappointing the Purdue fans in a crowd of 17,732.

The Boilermakers (27-7) lost despite outrebounding the Hawkeyes 48-30. Centers Trevion Williams and Zach Edey combined for 25 rebounds and 25 points.

“You should win a game when you outrebound somebody by 18, you just should,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “If we take care of the basketball and handle the glass the way we did, you win the basketball game and we didn't do that. It was right there for us.”

Keegan Murray led the Hawkeyes with 19 points and 11 rebounds and won tournament Most Outstanding Player. Williams made the All-Tournament Team, as did Purdue guard Jaden Ivey.

Ivey scored 20 points and dished six assists, but he also turned the ball over five times. Iowa scored 14 points off Purdue miscues.

The last of Ivey's giveaways came with Purdue trailing 66-62 and 2:29 to play. He drove to his right and tried to find Williams cutting backdoor, but Ivey did not get the pass over Iowa center Filip Rebraca, who leapt to intercept it.

“I did a horrible job today just leading and just trying to get us back in the game,” Ivey said. “I felt like I made some bad reads and my turnovers, I feel like they lost us the game today.”

Rebraca followed Ivey's steal by splitting a pair of free throws. On the ensuing Purdue possession, Mason Gillis missed the front end of a one-and-one. When Sasha Stefanovic missed a 3-pointer with 1:16 left, Purdue's chances of victory were all but gone.

The game was tied at 51 with 9:19 left after Brandon Newman hit a pull-up jumper, but Iowa responded with back-to-back 3-pointers from Payton Sandfort and stretched its lead to 63-55 with 4:15 to go.

Williams answered for Purdue with an offensive rebound and a pair of free throws and then Purdue turned the tables on Iowa, forcing consecutive turnovers that allowed Ivey to go coast-to-coast for a layup and follow that with a dump-off pass in transition to Eric Hunter Jr. for a 3-pointer that cut the deficit to one.

Iowa halted the 7-0 Purdue run when Connor McCaffery baited Williams into the air, drew contact and hit a 12-foot jumper plus a foul to extend the lead back to four.

Ivey's poor pass to Williams came next, and Purdue's momentum was gone.

“Iowa played great defense, as well, but those (turnovers) were a lot on us,” said Hunter, who gave the ball away twice. “Bad passes, passing to people who aren't open, throwing bounce passes to 7-footers, that doesn't really work.”

The Boilers trailed 35-32 at halftime after suffering through a stretch of seven turnovers in 10 possessions in the first half.

The loss cemented Purdue's status as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where it will face 14th-seeded Yale on Friday in Milwaukee.

“We still get to play in the game we love and we have a lot of games left to play,” Ivey said.

