Purdue's Williams passes muster

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo watched Trevion Williams pick his defense apart with a series of sharp passes from the high post and labeled them with maybe the highest compliment a Spartan can give.

“That's like Magic passes,” Izzo said, comparing Williams' court vision to that of former Michigan State and Los Angeles Lakers superstar Magic Johnson.

That's lofty praise even for Williams, but admiration for the Purdue center's ability to read the court is nothing new. His four seasons in West Lafayette, which will culminate this month as he tries to help the Boilermakers to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1980, have been filled with a variety of no-look, behind-the-back and bullet passes from all over the court, creating easy scoring opportunities for teammates and frustrating opponents who send a second defender to try to stop Williams from scoring in the post.

The 6-foot-10 Chicago native has routinely been called the best passing big man in the country. Izzo went further.

“He might be the best passer in (this) state,” the Spartans coach said in Indianapolis. “And I know Indiana's got some pro players here. ... We made a highlight (reel) of just his passes. it's pretty impressive, I might send it to him.”

Williams' ability to read the court goes back to his youth in the Windy City, where, despite his size, he always ran drills with the guards rather than the centers. He did not do a big-man workout until high school.

Williams credited his father, Theodore Williams, with instilling his desire to develop a variety of skills on the court. The elder Williams, Trevion says, read the basketball tea leaves early and realized how valuable a versatile center could be.

“My dad always said, 'Don't be one-dimensional,'” said Williams, who was the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year this season.

Theodore's son took those words to heart. At Purdue, he has grabbed the fourth-most rebounds in team history and developed one of the most effective finesse post games in the Big Ten, tying defenders in knots with a series of shimmies and head fakes to open up his hyper-efficient right-handed hook.

Opposing teams are loathe to leave their centers one-on-one in the post with that kind of scoring threat, but it's when Williams gets a second defender sent at him that his passing ability comes to the fore.

“If you're going to come and double him, he actually likes that,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “He's the only big guy I've ever coached that actually likes being double-teamed. Most big guys are mad because they want to shoot it every single time, but he doesn't, he wants to pass it. That's our rules, when you're one on one, score it; when you're doubled, pass.”

When it has needed a basket the last two seasons, Purdue has often run its offense through Williams on the post, getting him the ball and letting him decide whether to pass off or go to the rim. Painter described his center as a quarterback sitting in the pocket in such situations.

“When he's got it going and he's got you figured out, kind of like a quarterback, when they've got you figured out you're in trouble,” the 17th-year Purdue coach said.

Williams' passing ability creates opportunities for easy baskets for his teammates, who have come to expect the ball from any angle when the Boiler big man is surveying the court.

Guard Eric Hunter Jr. was the recipient of a series of those Magic-likes passes in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals against Michigan State. With Purdue leading by only one, Williams kicked out to Hunter for back-to-back 3s and then found the guard cutting back door for an easy layup, all in a 1:51 span. The Boilers went on to win.

“Sometimes I even get caught not being ready because he just whips it,” Hunter said. “But you just really got to be ready. We all know it. Coaches say it. Whenever he's on that block, ... it's coming.”

Williams revels in finding open teammates. When asked whether he gets more satisfaction from scoring a basket or notching an assist, he did not hesitate.

“Assist, for sure,” the center said. “I could (not) care less about scoring. I can score when I need to, but getting my teammates involved just makes me happy overall.”

