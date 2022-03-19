Boilermakers too big, too strong for Yale

MILWAUKEE – A year after losing to 13th-seeded North Texas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Purdue's stars ensured an upset loss was never in the cards in the Boilermakers' 2022 tournament-opener.

Jaden Ivey scored 22 points, 18 in the first half, and Zach Edey added 16 points and nine rebounds to lead the third-seeded Boilers to a 78-56 win over overmatched 14th-seed Yale in the tournament's Round of 64 on Friday at Fiserv Forum.

“We make it a point that everybody's earned the right to be in this tournament, everybody's really talented and tough and they're hard to play against,” Boilers guard Sasha Stefanovic said. “We really prepared, we had a lot of respect for (Yale). ... Overall, I thought it was a great team win.”

Purdue (28-7) moves on to face Texas in the Round of 32 on Sunday in Milwaukee. Tip time and broadcast information will be announced later.

Ivey and Edey drew seven fouls apiece and helped the Boilermakers post a 33-11 advantage in free-throw attempts. Yale's tallest starter stood eight inches shorter than the 7-foot-4 Edey.

“There's nobody like (Edey) in the country, like have you seen anybody in your life as big as he is?” Yale coach James Jones asked. “Other than Yao Ming, I've seen nobody as big as he is. He's the second-largest man I've ever seen, and he's really good.”

In the final minute of the first half, Edey grabbed an offensive rebound over three Bulldogs and put the ball in to give the Boilermakers a 46-33 lead at the break despite Yale's 48% shooting in the half.

In the second half the Bulldogs (19-12) went ice cold, going without a field goal for more than nine minutes and missing 15 consecutive shots during that stretch. They shot 25% in the second half overall and 37% in the game.

Key to Purdue's defensive performance was shutting down guard Azar Swain, who started the game 5 for 5 to stake Yale to a 16-15 lead. Swain missed four straight shots and turned the ball over once during the Bulldogs' long drought. Coach Matt Painter lauded his team for forcing Yale into contested mid-range attempts after surrendering shots at the rim in the first half.

“We just have to buy in to that part of the game,” forward Mason Gillis said of playing defense. “When we do that completely, 100%, we can win a national championship.”

During Yale's string of bricks, the Boilermakers embarked on a 15-0 run to extend their lead to 63-39. The spurt featured back-to-back 3-pointers from Stefanovic, the second of which bounced on the rim a half-dozen times before falling. Stefanovic had been 3 for his previous 19 from long range.

After a Yale basket, Fort Wayne native Caleb Furst, a Blackhawk Christian graduate, popped out for a 3-pointer from the top of the key to extend the lead to 25 with 9:28 left. The Boilermakers were not threatened down the stretch.

Furst played 21 minutes, a high for him since Dec. 20, scored 10 points on 2-for-2 shooting and added four rebounds and two steals in his NCAA Tournament debut.

“It's really cool for sure,” Furst said of playing in March Madness. “I just wanted to go in and control what I could control and try to do my thing.”

Furst put the Boilermakers in front 17-16 at the 12:47 mark of the first half with a wide-open dunk off a dish from Edey, who had been double-teamed.

The easy basket kicked off a 10-0 Purdue run that saw Ivey drain a 3-pointer and follow it with a kick-out pass to Eric Hunter Jr. for another wide-open 3. When Hunter buried it to put Purdue up nine, Ivey balled his fists and yelled at the ceiling in celebration.

“I felt good just going out there,” Ivey said. “All of our guys, we feel like we all had energy. I feel like we all felt the feeling of losing last year (to North Texas), so I felt like all our guys were motivated and so was I.”

dsinn@jg.net