NCAA Tournament
Painter knows Texas coach well
Beard's teams ousted Purdue twice before
MILWAUKEE – Matt Painter should have told his team to foul.
In the final regulation seconds of fifth-seeded Purdue's first-round NCAA Tournament game against No. 12 seed Arkansas Little-Rock in 2016, the Boilermakers led by three, and Painter decided not to foul intentionally. Little Rock's Josh Hagins buried a 26-foot 3-pointer to tie the game, and the Boilers lost in double overtime.
“People have no idea how that churns with you five, 10 years later,” Painter said Saturday.
That upset loss to Little Rock was Purdue's introduction to the man who has become one of the program's main antagonists in recent years. Then-Trojans coach Chris Beard parlayed the win over the Boilermakers into the head coaching job at Texas Tech, where his Red Raiders beat Purdue in the 2018 Sweet 16 on the way to a national title game appearance.
Four years after that defeat, Beard is in Purdue's way again, this time leading No. 6 seed Texas, the third-seeded Boilermakers' opponent in tonight's Round of 32 matchup at Fiserv Forum.
“He's a fabulous coach,” Painter said of Beard. “He's done a great job at all of his stops. He's done a great job of preparing his team, playing defense, sharing the basketball. ... What sticks out to me is just how hard they play.
“From a coaching standpoint, you learn from (the losses to Beard's teams). You want your teams to be as tough as their teams. You want your teams to be able to compete like that. That's why he keeps getting really good jobs, and that's why he keeps advancing in the tournament.”
In a fitting twist, Beard comes from the coaching tree of another longtime Purdue nemesis, Bob Knight. Beard coached under Knight – and later Knight's son, Pat Knight – at Texas Tech, before taking a head coaching job in the semi-pro American Basketball Association in 2012.
Beard, 49, spoke with Painter, whom he'd met through the Knight family, extensively before taking the ABA job. When he got to Little Rock in 2015, Beard said he drew significantly from what Painter had done during his one season as the head coach of Southern Illinois in 2003-04.
Beard and Painter are not what the Longhorns coach calls “quantity friends,” but he described Painter as one of his mentors and said the pair have had a dozen meaningful phone conversations over the years.
“Coach Painter and I came up in the business at the same time,” Beard said. “I had a lot of respect for him when he was an assistant at Purdue working for one of the all-time greats (Gene Keady). I had a similar experience working for Coach Knight, one of the all-time greats.
“To see him get an opportunity quickly to go back to Purdue to follow the shadows of a Hall of Famer is tough to do. (Painter) walks that line of showing respect for the past but also putting his own stamp on a program perfectly, maybe never been executed better.”
Beard was named the AP Coach of the Year after leading Texas Tech to the Final Four in 2018 and is in his first year with the Longhorns, a team that has not reached that stage since 2003. In that first season at the helm, he has already tried to do what Painter did at Purdue: bring his own brand to a program with a rich tradition of success.
Beard's first Texas team plays the type of energetic perimeter defense for which his teams have become known – the Longhorns surrender the sixth-fewest points per game (60) in the country – and need only beat the Boilermakers to earn their first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2008.
“He's a first-class guy,” Beard said of Painter. “He's a coach's guy, and so we will have to play our best game of the year to beat a Purdue team that I think is picked by many to make the Final Four. But I believe we can play with them and I believe we can beat them in a 40-minute game.”
Round of 32
(3) Purdue vs. (6) Texas
When: 8:40 p.m. today
Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
Records: Purdue (28-7), Texas (22-11)
TV: TNT
Radio: 1380 AM, 100.9 FM
Round of 32: Purdue vs. Texas
Breakdown: Purdue advanced to the Round of 32 with a 78-56 win over No. 14 seed Yale, propelled by 22 points from Jaden Ivey and 16 and nine rebounds for Zach Edey. … The Boilermakers are the highest remaining seed in the East Region after losses by Nos. 1 and 2 seeds Baylor and Kentucky. … Texas reached the second round after beating No. 11 seed Virginia Tech 81-73. All five Longhorns starters reached double-figures in the contest, led by 21 points on 5-for-7 3-point shooting from Andrew Jones. … Jones missed most of 2017-18 and 2018-19 while undergoing treatment for Leukemia. He returned to earn All-Big 12 honors the last three seasons. He is averaging 11.1 points this year. … Purdue is 25-0 this season when it scores at least 70 points. The Boilermakers are 3-7 when they don't reach 70. … Texas surrenders 60 points per game, the sixth-fewest in the country. … Longhorns guard Marcus Carr, who averages 11 points, faced Purdue four times during his two seasons with Minnesota. He scored 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a loss to the Boilers on Jan. 2, 2020. … Ivey is averaging 24 points in two career NCAA Tournament games. He is the only Purdue player other than Glenn Robinson to score 20 points in his first two March Madness games. … Edey stands 7-foot-4. The biggest Texas starter against Virginia Tech was 6-7 Christian Bishop. Longhorns center Tre Mitchell is 6-9 but is on a personal leave of absence from the program and has not played since Feb. 12. … The Boilermakers are trying to reach the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the last five tournaments and the sixth time under coach Matt Painter. … Texas has lost on the first weekend of nine straight NCAA tournaments since it last reached the Sweet 16 in 2008. … Purdue sharpshooter Sasha Stefanovic is 5 of 22 (23%) from 3-point range in his last four games and went 2 for 8 in the first round against Yale. He was hitting 40% from beyond the arc prior to his current cold stretch. … The winner of this matchup will move on to face either No. 7 seed Murray State or 15th-seeded Saint Peter's for a spot in the Elite Eight.
