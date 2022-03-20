Painter knows Texas coach well

MILWAUKEE – Matt Painter should have told his team to foul.

In the final regulation seconds of fifth-seeded Purdue's first-round NCAA Tournament game against No. 12 seed Arkansas Little-Rock in 2016, the Boilermakers led by three, and Painter decided not to foul intentionally. Little Rock's Josh Hagins buried a 26-foot 3-pointer to tie the game, and the Boilers lost in double overtime.

“People have no idea how that churns with you five, 10 years later,” Painter said Saturday.

That upset loss to Little Rock was Purdue's introduction to the man who has become one of the program's main antagonists in recent years. Then-Trojans coach Chris Beard parlayed the win over the Boilermakers into the head coaching job at Texas Tech, where his Red Raiders beat Purdue in the 2018 Sweet 16 on the way to a national title game appearance.

Four years after that defeat, Beard is in Purdue's way again, this time leading No. 6 seed Texas, the third-seeded Boilermakers' opponent in tonight's Round of 32 matchup at Fiserv Forum.

“He's a fabulous coach,” Painter said of Beard. “He's done a great job at all of his stops. He's done a great job of preparing his team, playing defense, sharing the basketball. ... What sticks out to me is just how hard they play.

“From a coaching standpoint, you learn from (the losses to Beard's teams). You want your teams to be as tough as their teams. You want your teams to be able to compete like that. That's why he keeps getting really good jobs, and that's why he keeps advancing in the tournament.”

In a fitting twist, Beard comes from the coaching tree of another longtime Purdue nemesis, Bob Knight. Beard coached under Knight – and later Knight's son, Pat Knight – at Texas Tech, before taking a head coaching job in the semi-pro American Basketball Association in 2012.

Beard, 49, spoke with Painter, whom he'd met through the Knight family, extensively before taking the ABA job. When he got to Little Rock in 2015, Beard said he drew significantly from what Painter had done during his one season as the head coach of Southern Illinois in 2003-04.

Beard and Painter are not what the Longhorns coach calls “quantity friends,” but he described Painter as one of his mentors and said the pair have had a dozen meaningful phone conversations over the years.

“Coach Painter and I came up in the business at the same time,” Beard said. “I had a lot of respect for him when he was an assistant at Purdue working for one of the all-time greats (Gene Keady). I had a similar experience working for Coach Knight, one of the all-time greats.

“To see him get an opportunity quickly to go back to Purdue to follow the shadows of a Hall of Famer is tough to do. (Painter) walks that line of showing respect for the past but also putting his own stamp on a program perfectly, maybe never been executed better.”

Beard was named the AP Coach of the Year after leading Texas Tech to the Final Four in 2018 and is in his first year with the Longhorns, a team that has not reached that stage since 2003. In that first season at the helm, he has already tried to do what Painter did at Purdue: bring his own brand to a program with a rich tradition of success.

Beard's first Texas team plays the type of energetic perimeter defense for which his teams have become known – the Longhorns surrender the sixth-fewest points per game (60) in the country – and need only beat the Boilermakers to earn their first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2008.

“He's a first-class guy,” Beard said of Painter. “He's a coach's guy, and so we will have to play our best game of the year to beat a Purdue team that I think is picked by many to make the Final Four. But I believe we can play with them and I believe we can beat them in a 40-minute game.”

