Homestead grad emotional after beating former team

MILWAUKEE – “I'm so glad you're on our side.”

That's what Marquette center Lauren Van Kleunen told teammate Karissa McLaughlin before the Golden Eagles took on Purdue, McLaughlin's former team, in the second round of the WNIT on Monday night at the Al McGuire Center.

Marquette was happy to have both of them as Van Kleunen set a new career-high with 27 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished six assists and blocked two shots and McLaughlin, a Homestead graduate, added 16 points and made three 3-pointers in a 77-62 Golden Eagles win.

“It was a lot of emotions,” McLaughlin said of facing the Boilermakers. “I have a lot of respect for my alma mater. It was fun, to be out there playing against them, competitive. But I wouldn't trade it for the world to be here where I am right now, but a lot of respect for Purdue and the four years I spent there.”

McLaughlin, the 2017 Indiana Miss Basketball, and Marquette (23-10) will play in the tournament's Sweet 16 on Thursday against Toledo (28-5) at the McGuire Center.

Purdue's season, its first under the leadership of coach Katie Gearlds, came to an end with a 17-15 record. After the loss, Gearlds reaffirmed her belief there are brighter days ahead for the program she led to four NCAA Tournaments and a pair of Big Ten championships as a player from 2004 to 2007.

“We wanted to lay a foundation to be a team that's hard to beat, to make sure that the other team was truly preparing for us and I think we did that,” Gearlds said. “I told that group, there's gonna be banners hanging in Mackey Arena very soon and it's because this group laid the foundation and they need to be damn proud of that.

“There's no reason Purdue needs to be on the road in the second round of the WNIT. Purdue belongs in the NCAA Tournament.”

The Boilermakers trailed 40-35 at halftime after Van Kleunen scored 21 points in the first half, but a pair of baskets, including a pocket pass from Rokia Doumbia to Rickie Woltman, cut the deficit to one early in the third quarter.

Marquette called timeout and answered with a 10-2 run that included five points from Jordan King and led 56-48 entering the final period.

Purdue's Brooke Moore hit back-to-back 3s to draw Purdue within five with 7:44 left, but King answered with a 3, McLaughlin hit three free throws and the former Spartan came around a screen for an 18-foot jumper that put Marquette up 70-59 with 3:49 left.

McLaughlin put an exclamation point on the win when she knocked down a 3-pointer with 57 seconds left. She held her follow through for an extra second and then checked out for good.

“I knew the next one (I shot) was going to fall,” McLaughlin said of her closing 3. “So I was like, 'I gotta release this one.' I think it just kind of sealed the game, so it let all the emotions out. What a game, it was fun.”

